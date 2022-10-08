Greenville voters may have only one more opportunity to publicly ask Greenville ISD officials about the district’s upcoming $136.5 million bond election before early voting starts.
This Wednesday, GISD plans to host its third of four community town hall meetings about the bond. Later this month, the district intends to hold its final town hall meeting in the middle of early voting on Thursday, Oct. 27.
The meeting on Wednesday will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center cafeteria and the Thursday, Oct. 27 meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. in the Greenville Middle School cafeteria.
Early voting is scheduled to run from Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Nov. 4, with election day on Nov. 8.
When GISD residents go to their polling places to vote, the exact wording they will see for “Greenville ISD Proposition A” on the ballot will be:
“The issuance of $136,500,000 of bonds for the construction, acquisition, renovation and equipment of school buildings in the district, including a new middle school and replacement of L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center, and levying of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds. This is a property tax increase.”
As discussed in earlier presentations by GISD, the district’s plans for the bond funds are, in many ways, a pared-down version of those proposed for its $169.4 million facility improvement bond, which was rejected by voters in May.
The May package, like the current one, included a new middle school and a new early childhood center. However, the previous bond referendum also included renovations to the high school, construction of an agricultural science facility, and improvements to the district’s transportation services facility.
In the proposed $136.5 million bond that Greenville residents will soon be voting on, the new middle school is estimated at costing $105.1 million and the new early childhood center is projected to cost $31.4 million.
Both campuses are 72 years old, deteriorating, and are out of compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, Texas Education Agency standards and updated building codes.
In the planning process for the bond, GISD has been working with Corgan Architects.
For LP Waters, specifically, the district’s and Corgan’s plan is to build a new 500-student early childhood center adjacent to the current campus and then demolish the current building for better parking and traffic circulation.
In addition to improving parking and traffic flow, Corgan’s case for demolishing LP Waters largely stems from safety concerns due to the building’s deteriorating foundation and the close proximity of its entrance to Lee Street, which makes morning and afternoon pickup and drop-off difficult and potentially dangerous.
As for the middle school, GISD hopes to build a new1,400-student school on 24.5 acres near Hunt Regional Medical Center, to the south of the hospital.
Also in regard to the proposed new middle school, its planned location (which nestles against existing neighborhoods to the south of Ridgecrest Road and to the west of Sayle Street) is just east of a future housing development off of Old Dallas Highway, so construction will require coordination with developers.
Despite the issues with GISD’s existing middle school and early childhood center, some residents have expressed concern over the property tax impact of the proposed bond, which the district estimates as being an additional 3 cents per $100 valuation.
With many people in Hunt County and across the country still straining to budget for necessities like food and fuel due to skyrocketing inflation – and with Hunt County’s hot real estate market driving up the average appraised value of a home by about 25% between 2021 and 2022 – some residents don’t feel like it’s right time to pass a $136.5 million bond.
However, back in August, the GISD School Board reduced its tax rate by 1.74 cents to the district’s current rate of $1.103081 for every $100 that a property is worth, marking it the fifth year in a row in which its tax rate has decreased.
District officials have also been pointing out its homestead exemption, which now allows homeowners who are 65 years old or older to deduct $40,000 from the value of their home before applying the tax rate.
However, the exemption not only requires those who take it to be 65 or older, but being a homestead exemption, it’s only applicable to a taxpayer’s residence, and not any other buildings or rental properties they may own.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.