L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center students and staff carry on through lunch, despite the crowded conditions. One of Greenville ISD's highest priority proposed facility projects is replacing L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center's 72-year-old foundation. After that's completing, much of the campus will have to be rebuilt, which will “trigger” several TEA requirements for new school construction. One of those upgrades will be building a larger cafeteria that's sturdy enough to double as a storm shelter.