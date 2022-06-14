Greenville ISD plans to host a design meeting next week in which members of the community are invited to listen to and share ideas on improvements and expansions to the facilities at L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center and Greenville Middle School.
The day of the meeting, Wednesday, June 22, will mark just over six weeks since voters rejected a $169.4 million bond issue for upgrades to multiple facilities. In that proposed bond, $31.1 million was to go toward replacing L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center, and $105.1 million was the projected cost of building a new middle school.
More recently, at its May 31 special meeting, the Greenville ISD school board was presented with two scenarios in which the needs of just those two campuses could be addressed for a total of about $30.8 million.
Under one scenario, a new bond referendum is called and passed. Under the other scenario, either a referendum is called and fails or one is not called at all.
The main need discussed in regard to L.P. Waters at the May 31 meeting was replacing the school's deteriorating 72-year-old foundation, which would require that the interior walls, ceiling, electrical wiring and several other components also be replaced. This would in turn “trigger” multiple requirements that the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and other entities have in place for new construction at school campuses, bringing the projected total cost to approximately $28 million.
Due to the amount of work the district intends to do at L.P. Waters, students and staff would have to be relocated for about two school years.
A proposed temporary relocation plan for L.P. Waters would employ 13 portable buildings for use by sixth-graders added to the Greenville Middle School campus and sixth grade being moved there. Then, L.P. Waters could be moved to the current Travis Elementary School/Sixth Grade Center.
The cost of the portable buildings plus the addition of several components, such as water and sewer connection, electrical wiring and the building of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant ramps, was projected at about $2.8 million.
The needs at both campuses were presented through the lens of two different scenarios—one in which a new proposed bond is called and passed, and another where a bond election is either not called or fails.
If the board decides to call a bond election for November, they will need to do so by Aug. 22.
A proposed timeline for the recommended projects if a bond election is not called is:
• August 2022 – Order portables for Greenville Middle School (10-month waiting time)
• March 2023 – Bid/Award for L.P. Waters Upgrades
• Spring/Summer 2023 – Install portables at Greenville Middle School for Sixth Grade
• Summer 2023 – Move L.P. Waters to Travis Elementary campus/Move Sixth Grade to portables at Greenville Middle School
• Fall 2023 – Renovations to LP Waters (through Spring 2025)
Also at the May 31 meeting, it was noted that one of the reasons some voters gave for not supporting the bond was the lack of detailed architectural plans available to review. In view of this reason, the board voted in favor of allocating $4.4 million from the district's fund balance to go toward architectural plans as well soil studies and other pre-planning for the proposed projects.
The board's aim in approving the transfer was to have detailed plans and date ready ahead of the election, if one is called.
The upcoming June 22 design meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the Greenville Middle School cafeteria and will be open to the public. In a community invitation, the district specified that participation in the design meeting require joining a committee.
“Just because you come to this meeting does not mean you are on a committee,” the invitation read. “There is no obligation attached. We just want to hear your ideas.”
