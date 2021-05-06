Families with children attending schools in Hunt, Hopkins and Fannin County will have an opportunity Tuesday, May 11, to learn more about how to move on into college life.
At a college night hosted by Greenville ISD, representatives from different departments at Texas A&M University-Commerce and Paris Junior College will be on hand to discuss various majors that the prospective students may be interested in pursuing.
The event is open to students of all ages, including those who are not in high school yet.
“One of the messages we really want to send with this is that it’s never too early to think about college,” said GISD Chief Communications Officer Helen Williams.
With nearly 75 percent of Greenville ISD’s students being identified as economically disadvantaged, the college night will focus on how to acquire financial aid.
One of the programs that will be highlighted is the President’s Pledge program at A&M-Commerce, which pays the remaining balance for qualifying students if their tuition isn’t fully covered by other means of financial assistance.
To take advantage of the university’s Pledge program, a student must:
• Be officially admitted to A&M-Commerce and pursuing their first bachelor’s degree,
• Their family’s adjusted gross annual income is $50,000 or less,
• Be a resident of Texas,
• Be classified as a freshman and enrolled for the semester following their graduation from high school, or a transfer student from another college or university,
• To continue in the program through eight “long semesters” (consecutive fall and spring semesters), the student must maintain a GPA of at least a 2.0.
At the college night, there will also be university and financial aid experts ready to help current juniors and seniors fill out FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) applications, which are used to determine if prospective college students qualify for federal aid in the form of grants, loans and work study.
The schedule for the event will go as follows:
• 5:30 p.m. – “Mix and Mingle” with representatives from various departments at A&M-Commerce and PJC
• 6 p.m. – “Hear from the Experts,” which will include short speeches from A&M-Commerce President Mark Rudin, Greenville ISD Superintendent Demetrus Liggins, PJC Vice President of Student Access and Success Sheila Reece, and A&M-Commerce Assistant Director of Intercultural Engagement & Leadership Cynthia Ross
• 6:30 p.m. – Help Centers will be open to help with the application processes, and will be available to share more information.
The college night will begin at 5:30 p.m., on Tuesday, May 11 at Greenville High School, at 3515 Lions Lair.
