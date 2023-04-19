After a month of weighing different funding options to pay for expansions to some of Greenville ISD’s facilities, the five trustees present at Tuesday’s school board meeting voted unanimously in favor of using maintenance tax notes to pay for the needed improvements and repairs, and also in favor of seeking bids for those projects.
Maintenance tax notes are essentially “loans” from the district’s regular operating budget each year to pay off the projects.
Approximately amounting to $8 million, the specific needs that Greenville ISD plans to address with the maintenance tax rates are:
• Complete abatement project for the door frames at L.P. Waters.
• Replace the door frames at L.P. Waters once the abatement is complete.
• Addition of three restroom portable buildings at L.P. Waters.
• Travis/Sixth Grade Center Renovation (constructing six additional classrooms inside the old field house).
• Add four portable buildings, which will provide eight additional classrooms at Greenville Middle School.
• Engineer fees to monitor the foundation at L.P. Waters for the next two years.
• Replace the two boilers that were installed at Greenville High school in 1982.
• Purchase five additional buses.
• Purchase and install cameras in all special education self-contained classrooms.
• Purchase and outfit three police vehicles.
• HVAC replacement throughout the district.
• Repair elevator at the football stadium.
While the board voted in favor of using the maintenance tax notes for the projects, they don’t plan to finalize the loan until May or June, when the interest rate is secured.
At Tuesday’s meeting, GISD School Board President Aletha Kruse noted that the board’s decision to use maintenance tax notes to fund the projects came “in the aftermath of two unsuccessful bond elections” (one in May 2022, and the other in November 2022), and that while the payment method won’t affect the property tax rate for GISD, it will limit what the district can offer in raises to its employees.
“[The maintenance and operations] budget comprises of all that we need to make our district run – like transportation, food service, and yes instruction, which will affect the amount of raises we can approve for our employees,” Kruse said.
“It isn’t what we wanted for our district, but what we have determined is the best option to keep our district moving forward,” she added.
