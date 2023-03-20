This Thursday, Greenville ISD’s current eighth-graders and their families will have an opportunity to learn more about the three different career pathways offered through the district’s Early College High School (ECHS) program.
In the 2018-19 school year, GISD’s first cohort of freshmen got started in the four-year program, which allowed them to earn an associate’s degree in engineering, at no cost to their families, while they fulfilled their high school graduation requirements.
Since the ECHS’ inception, the program has been developed and taught in partnership with Paris Junior College.
This year, as GISD prepares to see its second cohort of ECHS students graduate, the district is in the process of kicking off a medical track – in addition to the engineering-focused one – in which students can become certified nursing assistants (CNAs) or certified emergency medical technicians (EMTs).
ECHS Chancellor Dr. Rebekah J. Russler explained at last month’s GISD school board meeting that the four-year medical program will have students taking the same basic classes their freshman and sophomore year before being given the choice to branch out into the EMT or CNA track, starting their junior year.
Both programs will lead to employable credentials, Russler added, giving students the opportunity to work in those fields immediately after graduation and/or get a head start in further education.
Both programs can be used as prerequisites toward earning a licensed vocational nurse or registered nurse certification. The EMT track also provides a solid background for those wishing to enter a firefighter academy.
In terms of funding, GISD has been awarded a $100,000 LASO (Learning Acceleration Support Opportunities) grant from the Texas Education Agency for the ECHS program.
Russler expects the grant to fully fund the ECHS program for the next two years at no cost to the district.
Thursday’s informational meeting about all three of the ECHS tracks will include a presentation on the engineering pathway at 5:30 p.m. and the medical pathways from 6:30-7:30 p.m., and will be in the Career & Education Center cafeteria at Greenville High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.