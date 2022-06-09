Greenville ISD informed parents Tuesday that the district plans to implement several new safety measures in the coming school year.
“With safety at the top of all our minds, GISD is putting additional safety measures in place for the 2022-23 school year,” the district said in an electronic message to parents.
The announcement came about a month after Greenville High School was evacuated after the discovery of a fake pipe bomb at the high school—an incident that led to the arrest of a juvenile suspect within eight hours of the device being discovered.
In addition to the local incident, the shooting massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24 has raised concerns among many about security at schools.
The new GISD safety measure described in the most detail requires students to use clear backpacks starting this fall.
“This common-sense measure is becoming more common at both school and public events, and we want to make this transition easy and affordable for our families,” the district’s social media post said.
The rule pertains to both backpacks and book bags. Purses or pocketbooks larger than a composition book are considered book bags, and will “not be permitted unless clear. However, containers like pencil boxes, pouches for makeup and personal belongings, binders, glasses cases, laptop bags and lunch boxes will not have to be clear.
Musical instrument cases and athletic bags would also not have to be clear, but it was recommended that they “should be stored in the band room or athletic locker room.”
Some of the regulations listed for clear backpacks were as follows: colored transparent backpacks will be allowed, but large logos and designs/decorations that may “hinder the ability to see inside the backpack” will not.
There are no set size specifications for backpacks.
In addition to the new clear backpack requirement, GISD’s announcement included a list of other precautions it will take:
• All entry will be through the front door access point only.
• All classroom doors must remain locked at all times.
• All sixth- through 12th-grade students will be required to wear ID badges.
• School engagement officers will walk hallways and check locks throughout the day.
• All outside doors will be locked and monitored throughout the day, and no doors may be propped open.
• Teachers are the only ones authorized to open classroom doors if anyone knocks.
• Students are not allowed to open outside doors to let people in. Do so will cause disciplinary consequences.
• All visitors must sign in, go through Raptor screening and wear a name badge while on campus.
• Athletic Department protocols will ensure student athlete entrances and exits are supervised between athletic practices and activities.
• Campus security drills will be unannounced (current drills are announced).
• Reunification plans will be clearly planned for various scenarios. Following best security practices, reunification sites will be communicated only if an incident occurs.
• GISD will conduct quarterly communication campaigns to parents to update email, phone numbers and emergency information.
• Teachers will not be allowed to share keys issued to them.
• No blankets are allowed on campus.
• Hoodies are allowed but the hoods must be down.
GISD provided a link (https://bit.ly/3O0Wvpk) where families could apply to receive a free or discounted backpack from the district.
