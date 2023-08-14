Greenville ISD teachers may receive an extra $2,000 on their Sept. 13 paychecks.
This Tuesday, the GISD School Board will consider using federal Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief funds to pay for the one-time cash incentive, which will, if approved, be an increase from the $1,000 bonus the board approved in May.
If approved, the proposed bonus will be one of multiple recent employee retention measures that have been taken by the district.
The other efforts include:
• A 3.5% across-the-board raise for all district employees compared to last year;
• Adjusting the 2023-24 school calendar to include a total of 13 teacher planning days/student holidays on Fridays every two-to-three weeks;
• Giving all cafeteria workers a $2-per-hour raise;
• Offering a discounted daycare service for employees’ young children, and;
• Continuing through the process with the Texas Education Agency to offer $3,000-$32,000 cash incentives to high-performing teachers through the Teacher Incentive Allotment program – with teacher selection and payout expected to happen by the 2024-25 school year.
