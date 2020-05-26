Last week, officials with the Greenville Independent School District and members of its school board discussed the district’s efforts to better serve its students who are identified as needing special education services.
At the Greenville ISD Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, May 19, Deputy Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Sharon Booth went over data found on the Texas Education Agency’s Results Driven Accountability report.
On the RDA report for the district, it shows student passing data for years 2017, 2018 and 2019 on the SPED STAAR test for grades 3-8, and SPED STAAR EOC (end of course) for high school. According to the report, which can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/3d0VBaz, the basic passing rate for each subject area by year was as follows:
• STAAR Math: 2017 – 46 percent, 2018 – 51 percent, 2019 – 39 percent
• STAAR Reading: 2017 – 33 percent, 2018 – 37 percent, 2019 – 32 percent
• STAAR Science: 2017 – 32 percent, 2018 – 36 percent, 2019 – 36 percent
• STAAR Social Studies: 2017 – 29 percent, 2018 – 38 percent, 2019 – 31 percent
• STAAR Writing: 2017 – 30 percent, 2018 – 24 percent, 2019 – 21 percent
• STAAR EOC Math: 2017 – 56 percent, 2018 – 60 percent, 2019 – 58 percent
• STAAR EOC Science: 2017 – 53 percent, 2018 – 56 percent, 2019 – 56 percent
• STAAR EOC Social Studies: 2017 – 64 percent, 2018 – 62 percent, 2019 – 76 percent
• STAAR EOC English: 2017 – 18 percent, 2018 – 22 percent, 2019 – 36 percent
With some of the passing rates for the district’s special ed population being as low as 18 percent, and many in the 30s, the data contained in the report was troubling for the administrators and trustees to look at.
As she spoke, Booth explained that it would take time for the district to improve at serving students with special needs.
“These inefficiencies have accrued over years, and they’re not gonna be fixed overnight,” Booth said. “But, it is something that [Superintendent Demetrus] Liggins has been looking into since he joined us three years ago.”
When Liggins commented on the matter, he gave the opinion that the district’s issues with supporting students in the special education program stemmed from teachers and students having difficulties getting used to new procedures and methods of instruction.
“When I came in April 2017, I saw the special ed department using processes that I hadn’t seen in 17 years, but were still being used here,” Liggins said. “For example, teachers are supposed to be using co-teaching type strategies with another teacher in the same classroom, so that children with special needs can be there, receiving the same instruction.
“But, a lot of students were still being sent to another room to do their work, like they did with content mastery, and it was a situation where it was the way that both the teachers and the students were used to doing it, so I’d say that dealing with the ‘human’ side of the issue is what’s going to take a while to address.”
As the board discussed better ways to serve the 700-plus students in the district’s special education program, one of the topics that came up had to do with ARD (Admission, Review and Dismissal) meetings, which are used to determine a student’s eligibility for SpEd services and to develop the student’s individual education program (or IEP).
At last week’s school board meeting, Trustee Roger Livingston mentioned that, on one occasion, he received only a five-minute notice before an ARD meeting was to take place for one of his children.
“I haven’t seen any change in the program the last couple of years … and instances like when I was only given five-minutes notice before my kid’s ARD are unacceptable,” he said.
Livingston also went on to describe a situation he saw in a classroom while doing a campus walkthrough.
“I visited a classroom where there was a special needs student with his hand raised, and the teacher only called on the other students and kept ignoring him,” Livingston described. “Her teaching model was completely different with him, because he was in special ed.”
In addition to using mostly inclusion and co-teaching in the instruction of students receiving special education services, other improvement strategies mentioned by Booth and Liggins included better care when classifying students as ESL (English as a second language) versus “language impaired,” and reducing the student disciplinary removal rate, which affects a lot of students who happen to also be receiving special education services.
“There has been a culture of carelessness,” Liggins said. “But, as we’ve been saying, this did not happen overnight … but we’re trying to address these problems and make adjustments.”
