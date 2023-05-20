About a month ago, parents of children in Greenville ISD’s Suzuki Strings program were abruptly informed that the district would be suspending the program for the 2023-24 school year. Then, a couple of weeks later, advocates of the program started an online petition in an effort to encourage the district to reconsider their decision.
At Tuesday’s Greenville ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Melissa Williams – a pianist who often accompanies the district’s Suzuki, band and choir students – also spoke in defense of the program.
“I’m sure you’ve heard before, the many, many benefits of studying music,” Williams said. “They extend well beyond the realm of music itself. Students who study music show enhanced cognitive skills and better academic performance, they possess improved language and literacy skills, they enjoy better emotional wellbeing, and they tend to score higher on standardized tests.
“I humbly assert that the decision to cut the Suzuki Strings program may have been the result of not being able to witness, first hand, it’s profound impact on these kids,” Williams added. “If you were to observe this program in action, I am confident that you would reconsider the decision to cut it.”
In addition to speaking in favor of Suzuki, Williams mentioned the launch of a website, www.saveourstringsgreenville.org, in which parents of students in the program are being encouraged to share their stories of how it has benefited their children, to sign the petition, and to attend school board meetings to actively advocate for the program.
The direct link for the Change.org petition is: https://bit.ly/3MFySnx. As of Friday afternoon, it has gathered a total of nearly 940 signatures.
As for the district’s reason for suspending the program, Greenville ISD’s communications department told the Herald-Banner two weeks ago that the decision was made during a budget planning session, and that the program was “suspended” or “paused” due to the district needing to hire six more special education teachers. As such, the three Suzuki faculty members were to be removed from the payroll for the 2023-24 school year to free up funds for the additional SpEd teachers.
While GISD gave a budgetary reason for the suspension, the Suzuki Strings program has, reportedly, also been caught up in a number of disputes over the last couple of school years – both amongst itself and with district administration.
In a formal complaint filed against the district by Suzuki teacher Elizabeth Ramos Torres last June, she describes a situation thusly:
• In May 2021, she was promoted to the position of “lead Suzuki teacher.”
• In January 2022, the lead Suzuki teacher position was abruptly discontinued, and she as well as the other Suzuki instructors (Monica Rodriguez and Emmanuel Kwok) “unanimously decided to work independently.”
• After the decision to work independently was made between the Suzuki instructors, Ramos Torres says that allegations against her started circulating about her “misrepresenting” by having non-GISD Suzuki-affiliated students compete (and win medals) at a state UIL Solo and Ensemble contest in April 2022, as well as perform at the Hunt County Festival of the Arts in May 2022 and at a Golden Lions Luncheon.
• As a result of the allegations, she was nearly fired in May 2022, but the district ultimately chose not to go through with the termination.
• Finally, in her filed complaint, Ramos Torres says that rumors continued to circulate around the district and the Greenville community that she “believed she was better” than the other Suzuki teachers, and that this was what some people believed to be the reason why the Suzuki teachers were “working independently.”
As to whether or not the situation described by Ramos Torres factored into the district’s decision to suspend the program, GISD’s communications department told the Herald-Banner, “Absolutely not!”
