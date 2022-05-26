GISD Supt. Sharon Boothe responded to a number of questions posed by the Herald-Banner in response to Tuesday’s mass school shooting in Uvalde.
Are GISD’s campuses currently on any kind of heightened alert?
We follow the best practice of not publishing or publicly sharing security protocols, but we can assure you there is a detailed plan in place. We are always very cognizant of safety on every campus. This year, we added the Raptor security screening system on every campus, and visitors must provide an ID and pass a background check before they are allowed to proceed from the security vestibule into the campus.
Are teachers and staff being encouraged to talk with their students about what happened, and if so, how is the approach different depending on grade level? Is there some other way the tragedy is being acknowledged?
We are not specifically talking to our students about Uvalde; however, our teachers have protocols in place that our students have direct access to the campus counselor, and they are well versed on assisting students through their individual needs.
For years, we have trained our staff on the practices taught through the nationally renowned Capturing Kids Hearts workshops, which focus on the vital importance of establishing a relationship and a rapport with students. This opens the doors to meaningful, one-on-one dialogue when students are stressed, angry or need to talk to a trusted adult. It also opens the doors to learning.
How are students reacting to this, the shooting in Buffalo and other recent acts of mass violence? Does there seem to be more anxiety and despair or are a lot of students becoming numb to this sort of tragedy due to the frequency of occurrence?
We are not seeing any higher frequency of anxiety and despair after these two tragic occurrences. We have cooling off spots for students on all campuses, and teachers and counselors know their students well enough to know when they need to decompress or talk to a counselor. We emphasize the importance of relationship building, dialogue, intentional listening and observation.
In your opinion, what are things that schools and communities can do in an effort to be safer?
The most important thing is to make sure we know every child and that every child has someone on campus who is a trusted adult.
This person can be a teacher, counselor, custodian, and/or student engagement officer/police officer. All of our campuses adopt the Capturing Kids Hearts mantra - you must capture a kid’s heart before you can have their mind.
When the atmosphere of trust has been established, students are empowered because they experience encouragement and support. Once this healthy groundwork is complete, behavioral issues, social issues and academic struggles can be more easily addressed.
Any other thoughts you’d like to share on the tragedy are also welcome?
We are in mourning for those whose lives were so tragically cut short by a gunman in Uvalde. Those who died were beautiful, innocent children and educators who devoted their lives to providing bright futures for those children.
Those futures -- the lives those children would have led and the love and contributions they would have shared with the world -- have been annihilated. We are praying for the families whose hearts have been shattered and for the Lord’s mercy on all those whose lives will never be the same.
