Spring break got off to a sweet start for staff members at Greenville ISD when they received an extra $500 with their paychecks Friday.
The checks came courtesy of the district’s financial incentive program, and it was the third such payment GISD staff received this school year.
“(This) is a direct reflection of the support our school board has for each and every GISD employee,” said GISD Supt. Sharon Boothe.
In addition to the incentives, the GISD school board approved a $2 per hour raise for all cafeteria employees last month. The raise was proposed by Assistant Supt. of Operation Dr. Greg Anderson because the district still had $1.2 million in reserve in child nutrition funds, when tax laws allow a maximum of $500,000.
Although the board members approved the raise, more than one of them expressed displeasure about not giving custodians, maintenance workers, teacher aides and other support staff raises.
However, due to the funds coming from the child nutrition budget, they had to go toward something child nutrition-related.
In response to the trustees’ concerns about the fairness of not being able to offer raises to other support staff, Boothe agreed to conduct a salary study to see about budgeting for a raise for those other positions next year.
Meanwhile, GISD is also in the process of applying to enter the Texas Education Agency’s Texas Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA), which is a state program that rewards high-performing teachers with thousands of dollars in extra cash.
Currently, Quinlan ISD is the only district in Hunt County to be approved for the allotment. This year in Quinlan, another 33 teachers were awarded with TIA funds, ranging in amount from $6,630 to $25,840.
At the last GISD school board meeting, Boothe estimated that the process of applying for the TIA, then collecting the necessary data, and then getting final approval/awarding the funds would take about three school years.
