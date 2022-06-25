Like most public school districts across the state, Greenville ISD is, for the most part, seeing gradual improvement in students' STAAR (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) test scores as they and their teachers work to recover after a year and a half of disruptions from COVID-19.
Last Thursday, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the scores for the STAAR End of Course (EOC) exams that were taken by high school students in Spring 2022. The EOC's are in five core subject areas: Algebra I, English I, English II, Biology and U.S. History.
For GISD, TEA's reported scores indicate that Algebra I is still an area hit hardest by the pandemic. However, there was still improvement compared to the previous school year.
Out of GISD's students who took the EOC for Algebra I in Spring 2022, 23% met grade level (answered at least 62% of the questions correctly). Although still a low number, it is a 7% improvement compared to Spring 2021. However, the score is still 19% lower than it was in Spring 2019, the last pre-COVID year.
Meanwhile, in English I and II, while GISD's students weren't impacted quite as severely as they were with algebra, the students have yet to recover from the ground they lost after COVID.
For English I, 36% of GISD's high school students who took the exam in Spring 2022 met grade level (correctly answered more than 50% of the questions). This is the same percentage as Spring 2021 and still 12% lower than what it was in Spring 2019.
Somewhat similarly, in the overall scores for English II, 43% of GISD's high school students who took the exam in Spring 2022 met grade level (correctly answered at least 45% of the questions). This percentage of passing was also the same as it was in Spring 2021, but is actually a 2% improvement compared to Spring 2019.
Of all of the EOC-tested courses, U.S. History was the only subject in which more than 50% of GISD's students met grade level. However, TEA's standard for meeting grade level in U.S. History is the lowest as students must answer only a minimum of 33% of the answers correctly.
For students who took the U.S. History EOC in Spring 2022, 54% of them met grade level. This is a small but welcome 3% increase compared to Spring 2021, but still an 11% drop compared to Spring 2019.
As for Biology, GISD students were well on their way to reaching their pre-pandemic percentage of meeting grade level.
In Biology, 40% of the students who took the EOC for the course met grade level (correctly answered at least 48% of the questions). This is a welcome 7% improvement compared to Spring 2021, but still 10% away from where it was in Spring 2019.
While the results for the STAAR EOC tests for high school were released by TEA last week, scores for the third-eighth grade STAAR tests were not posted as of Friday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.