Greenville ISD Supt. Sharon Boothe and staff with Corgan Architects presented options for both a new early childhood center and a new middle school at a community “visioning meeting” earlier this week.
Over the course of the two months since voters rejected a $169.4 million bond issue for upgrades to multiple facilities, GISD leadership has been reassessing the district's needs and has conducted meetings to gather feedback from students, middle school teachers, LP Waters Early Childhood Center teachers, and the community (with another community meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 2).
“Many people came to me after this last election, and told me that if the bond projects included this or that that they would have voted in favor of the bond, so we're having these meetings to discuss options and to get suggestions from the community,” Boothe said.
In addition to gathering input from the community, Greenville ISD's school board also aims to have more detailed architectural plans, soil studies and other pre-planning ready for voters to review before a November election.
At this week's meeting, the plan presented by the district and Corgan would come with a projected price tag of $136.2 million.
The proposal included the construction of a new 500-student capacity early childhood center adjacent to LP Waters and the demolition of the current building to make room for better parking and traffic circulation—at an estimated cost of about $31.1 million.
The other proposed project in the plan was the building of a new 1,400-student capacity middle school on 24.5 acres of land near Hunt Regional Medical Center to the south of the hospital—at an estimated cost of about $105.1 million.
In both cases, the current LP Waters and Greenville Middle School campuses are 72 years old, are deteriorating and are out of compliance with current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements, Texas Education Agency (TEA) standards regarding things like class size, and also updated building codes that require school campuses to include storm shelters and other safety measures.
In regard to LP Waters, safety concerns about its deteriorating foundation and the close proximity of its entrance to Lee Street—making morning and afternoon pickup and drop-off difficult and potentially dangerous—were some of the main reasons given for its replacement.
Members of the community in attendance also brought up the fact that the school only has two bathrooms for its current 425 preschool-aged students as a primary concern.
“My kids are talkers … and they've told me about how some little ones have had accidents while waiting in the hallway,” said an attendee. “That hurts my heart because the other kids know they're not supposed to laugh, but it's still traumatizing for those who have accidents.”
In regard to the middle school, the plan proposed by GISD and Corgan recommends moving sixth-graders to the new campus and having the current Travis Elementary School/Sixth Grade Center (T6) changed back to just an elementary school, so GISD could redistrict the elementary schools and reduce crowding on those campuses.
In the presentations, Corgan recommended the following general design priorities or concepts for each of the proposed new campuses.
LP Waters
• Safe and Secure: Physical and emotional safety are prerequisites of a successful design.
• Play and Exploration: Intentional places for multiple types of play enhances the learning environment.
• Natural Light: All instructional spaces should have daylight, preferably direct to the exterior, while minimizing glare and direct heat gain.
• Connection to Outdoors: Outdoor learning and gathering spaces are valued but need to be clearly defined and secure.
• Appropriate Scale: Consideration for the perspective of young children should lead to an appropriate scale that relates to home.
• Accessibility: Indoor and outdoor spaces should be designed for all physical abilities and developmental needs.
Middle School
• Daylight: All instructional spaces should have daylight, preferably direct to the exterior, while minimizing glare and direct heat gain.
• Separation of Grade Levels: Each grade level (6-8) to have “house” concept.
• Open but Secure: Allow students and teachers to connect beyond the classroom, within secure academic clusters.
• Outdoor Experience: Outdoor learning and gathering spaces are valued but need to be clearly defined and secure.
• Clarity of Circulation: Circulation paths should be clear, straight, wide, and easy to supervise.
• Emphasis on CTE Programs: New middle school building to be able adapt and grow with possible expansion of future district CTE programs.
