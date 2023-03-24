In view of over-capacity elementary classrooms, the Greenville ISD is seeking permission from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to move all of its fifth-grade students to the current Travis Elementary School/Sixth Grade Center (T6) building and in turn send Travis Elementary’s K-4 students to the district’s other four elementary campuses.
In essence, the proposed move would convert the current T6 campus into an intermediate school.
The GISD is wrestling with space concerns in its elementary classrooms. In September, Greenville ISD applied for waivers from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) for eight of its elementary classrooms, which were over the agency’s limit of 22 students.
If the proposed plan for the T6 campus is approved by TEA, the move would free up 11 rooms at (the current) T6 campus and a total of 19 elementary classrooms at Bowie, Carver, Lamar, and KGJ STEM/Crockett, GISD Supt. of Operations Greg Anderson indicated at a board meeting in August.
At that same meeting, the school board directed the administration to submit an application to TEA for the move. If the plan is approved, the district hopes to have the affected students starting classes at their new campuses by the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.
Also if approved, it will be the third time that a similar move has been made by the district in the last 15 years. Back is 2007-08, fifth-graders were moved from the former intermediate school to the elementary schools, turning the former intermediate school into a sixth-grade center. Then, in 2011-12, Travis Elementary and Sixth Grade Center students were both moved to their current, shared building.
In addition to moving students to reduce the number of over-capacity classrooms, GISD is also looking at options to expand some of its campuses.
Prospective capital projects under discussion by administration and the school board include:
• Renovating the fieldhouse at T6 to add six new classrooms (for a total of eight), and renovate restrooms.
• Adding and setting up four more portable buildings at Greenville Middle School for career technology education classes.
• Adding and modifying three portable buildings to be used as restrooms (two for students, one for adults) at L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center.
At the GISD school board meeting on Tuesday, March 21, Interim Chief Financial Officer Jim Schiele presented three possible options for how the district could pay for the proposed capital projects. He refrained from giving a “final recommendation” on which method of payment to use – both due to the usual fluidity of the financial market and in view of the Texas Legislature’s pending decisions on proposed programs like “education savings accounts” (a voucher-like system that would make parents eligible to receive state funds to send their children to private or parochial schools).
The options Schiele presented Tuesday were:
• Making payments from the fund balance.
• Issuing maintenance tax notes, or “borrowing” from the district’s regular operating budget each year to pay off the projects.
• Adopting an “intent to reimburse” – or payment from the fund balance, with the expectation that the funds will be reimbursed through a bond.
With the fund balance functioning as a reserve, Schiele reminded the board of the importance of maintaining a healthy fund balance (90 days of operational costs is standard, which comes out to about $14 million for GISD), especially since any public school district can expect to lose money from its fund balance for the months of July through December (estimated at about $2.2 million per month for GISD). However, GISD currently has enough in its fund balance for about 120 days worth of operational costs, so he assessed the district’s fund balance as “healthy.”
As for the “intent to reimburse” option, since it would require a bond election, GISD school board president Aletha Kruse advised against it, at least for now, as she referenced the district’s two recent failed bonds – one in May 2022 and the other in November 2022.
“We need the community to come together and want the bond … otherwise, we’re going to need to scrimp and save whatever we can … to survive,” Kruse said. “I think we need to have a bond talk … there’s a whole lot of things we should talk about – but when it comes to whether or not we want to go for another bond, I don’t think we should until more of the community supports us.”
While the proposed capital projects are still being discussed, and no decisions have yet been made, the district hopes to complete the proposed renovations to the intermediate school, middle school and L.P. Waters by January 2025.
