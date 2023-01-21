Greenville ISD plans to name an interim chief financial officer in February after confirming that Sherry Dodson, who had been assistant superintendent for finance, resigned earlier this month.
GISD officials told the Herald-Banner that Dodson chose to leave to “pursue other career opportunities.” Dodson could not be reached for comment Friday.
According to a posting this week on the Greenville ISD website, the district intends to have the position filled by a permanent replacement in March.
The principal duties of an assistant superintendent of finance for GISD are to “direct and manage the operation of all financial and business affairs of the district including accounting, payroll and purchasing. Serve as the chief financial adviser to the superintendent and board of trustees. Assume administrative responsibility for the operation, supervision, evaluation of the finance programs, staff, and services,” according to the district.
Dodson had served in her post since June 2020, after she was trained by previous GISD CFO Deidra Reeves ahead of Reeves’ retirement.
In November 2022, Greenville ISD was given a “superior” rating from the Texas Education Agency’s Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST), which was based on financial data from the district’s 2020-21 school year – which was the first full school year in which Dodson served in her position.
FIRST rates districts on 17 indicators, and GISD received 98 points out of a possible 100 for 2020-21.
Greenville ISD was not the only public school district in Hunt County to receive a superior rating. Other nearby districts’ ratings were:
• Lone Oak, Campbell, Celeste and Wolfe City all made perfect scores of 100;
• Quinlan and Royse City both received a 98;
• Bland scored a 96;
• Commerce made a 94;
• Caddo Mills received a 92, and;
• Boles ISD achieved a 90.
