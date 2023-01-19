The Greenville ISD Board of Trustees approved a revised calendar for the 2023-24 school year Tuesday that will include regularly occurring “teacher planning days/student holidays.”
At both Tuesday’s meeting and the previous one in December, GISD administration and the board discussed offering the planning days as a potential retention tool – seeing as some teachers who have left the district gave insufficient planning time as a reason for their departures.
The 2023-24 calendar approved by the board has students off on Fridays every two to three weeks.
According to the results of a survey sent to GISD parents and staff earlier this month, about 48% of the parents surveyed (219 out of 456) and about 46% of the staff members surveyed (180 out of 392) selected the now-approved calendar as their preferred option out of three choices.
The survey also asked parents if they would be able to provide childcare on the Fridays their children had off, to which more than 77% said that they could. It also asked parents if they would need food assistance for their kids on those days if the changes were implemented, to which less than 17% said they would.
In addition to reviewing the survey results, the board also heard three members of the community speak on the topic. One who spoke in favor of adopting the planning days was Greenville High School automotive mechanics instructor George Kroncke.
“By having the students in for four days and having an extra day off, we would hope that parents would be able to try to schedule appointments for those students on those days so that they’re not taking time out of the classroom, and the students are present more,” Kroncke said.
“Another benefit that we have talked about is that if teachers are able to have that extra day for planning, but they need to go and see a doctor or see a dentist, it’s more cost efficient for the district for that employee to use half a day of vacation on one of those days, so the district doesn’t need to get a sub (substitute teacher),” Kroncke added.
Speaking against the regularly occurring four-day instructional weeks was retired former GISD principal James Evans, who raised concerns about problems that could be faced by underprivileged students.
“We have so many homes that do not have a structure,” Evans said. “I had two people visit with me last week that I had in school years ago, and they were talking about their kids today. The schools were the safe place, and with these kids today, there are even fewer that have got a safe place when they’re not in school.
“You’re talking to someone who’s been at school in the morning when it’s snowing outside and freezing, and you see a little kid come walking through the snow and the freezing rain to be at school in the morning. Why? Because there was nothing at home that made them feel safe like they were at school,” Evans added.
Like Evans, some trustees expressed concerns about student welfare on their days off and asked what support would be available to families that needed it.
In response, GISD Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Heath Jarvis said the district has been in communication with the local Boys & Girls Club, and that the club was willing and able to hire additional staff to lead educational programs for students. He also said that the Boys & Girls Club offers both breakfast and lunch.
After the discussion, the board approved the proposed calendar 6-1, with Roger Livingston as the sole dissenting vote.
