Greenville ISD’s PRIDE Center hosted its first-ever community health fair last week and plans to have its second on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Thanks to partnerships between the PRIDE Center and Parkland Community Health Plan and United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, people who attended the fair Wednesday were able to get vaccinations and healthcare screenings free of charge as well as receive information on health-related resources.
The Health2Care event was only one of the Pride Center’s most recent acts of community support. The center regularly offers a variety of adult education classes and other services.
Standing for “Partnering Resources Investing in Diversified Enrichment,” the Pride Center offers courses designed to help those who want to earn a GED certificate as well as those who are striving to learn English as a second language.
In addition, the PRIDE Center also serves those who want to improve their computer skills. All of those courses are offered free of charge. Applicants can register online through the school district’s website at https://www.greenvilleisd.com/Page/3237.
The center also occasionally offers parent education classes that share techniques on how to work with children. For example, in March 2021, the center hosted a presentation on cyber security and protecting children from online predators.
In addition to being a place for adult education, the PRIDE Center also seeks donations to help students and their families and even accepts supplies for teachers.
For example, before spring break this past school year, the center was able to provide two families with gas cooking ranges for their homes. A couple of months before that, the PRIDE Center gathered funds to help a family that had lost everything in a fire, so they could purchase basic household items like pots, pans, dishes, a vacuum cleaner, a tool kit and batteries.
In addition to those two cases, the center was also able to purchase twin-sized mattresses at a discount to provide to three families just before Christmas.
For teachers and their students, the PRIDE Center offers support through its Teacher Supply Closet, where they can request to receive items like notebooks, pens, pencils, glue sticks, classroom decorations and books – all at no charge.
“When I was a teacher, there was no place like this to go for free supplies, so just like every other teacher, I ended up paying for a lot of things out of my pocket,” said Teacher Supply Closet volunteer Jan Teeters. “I love GISD. It has my heart, and it always will. I can’t just walk away from something I love.”
The Teacher Supply Closet has also been receiving donations of clear backpacks and winter coats for students.
In addition to these services, the PRIDE Center was also instrumental in GISD’s partnership with regional healthcare provider Carevide. Called the Family Health Connection, the partnership works to improve students’ access to low-cost primary care and dental services.
“So much of a child’s academic success depends on their ability to be healthy and focused in the classroom. Partnering with the school district to provide healthcare for students is a natural fit for Carevide, and we’re proud to be part of the Greenville ISD community,” said Carevide CEO Michelle Carter.
In connection with community health, the PRIDE Center’s next Health2Health event is planned for 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Houston Education Center at 3923 Henry St. in Greenville.
