A desire for more clarity and details were among the matters of interest to emerge during the first two town hall meetings conducted by the Greenville ISD in regard to the district's proposal for $169.4 million in improvements.
Meetings were conducted Thursday morning and late Thursday afternoon. The district has called for a bond referendum on May 7.
“I think voters will appreciate it if the (GISD Citizens Advisory) committee and the district communicate more about how the projects will be managed,” Hunt County Transportation Committee Chairman W.D. “Dee” Hilton stated at the morning session.
The bond issue consists of the following projects:
• Replacement of the 72-year-old Greenville Middle School with a new school able to accommodate 1,400 students. ($105.1 million).
• Replacement of 72-year-old L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center with a new Pre-K building that could accommodate 500 students ($31.1 million).
• Renovations of the 40-year-old high school’s interior to create additional learning space and to allow for more instructional options ($23.6 million).
• Construction of an agricultural science facility with instructional space and capacity for raising livestock ($6.5 million).
• Improvements to the district’s transportation services facility ($3.1 million).
The bond election was called by the school board in February at the recommendation of the Citizens Advisory Committee.
Some concerns expressed by those in attendance Thursday had to do with seeing more detailed design concepts for the projects.
In response, Lance Melton if Corgan Architects said at the latter meeting, “It's not an exact science because the projects are not designed yet. The design process usually starts after the bond passes.
“... The reason why we don't normally start with the design before the bond is passed is because the design process is expensive, so the district would have to pay out of their M&O (maintenance and operations budget); so it's usually costly to do without proof of buy-in from the community,” Melton added.
Another point raised repeatedly by Supt. Sharon Boothe and advisory committee members involved new building standards. Texas standards for schools now require new structures to function as storm shelters as well to fully comply with standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“Some of the prices may seem high to a lot of people because we haven't built many new schools here in a while,” committee member Byron Taylor said.
In a similar vein, Melton mentioned the age of GISD's various buildings and how long it had been since they were last renovated. He gave special focus to the district's two 72-year-old campuses the proposed bond aims to replace—Greenville Middle School and L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center.
“In the case of Greenville Middles School, it was built in 1950, and the last time it was upgraded was in 2001, so the district has been pretty serious about its financial stewardship and has stretched use out of the building for about as long as possible,” Melton said.
On the topic of cost effectiveness, discussion also arose on the planned uses of GISD’s older buildings if and when their replacements are built..
For example, the district's plan for the existing Greenville Middle School campus is to move New Horizons High School there when the new middle school is completed. The district also intends to continue using the current New Horizon's campus/Houston Education Center for adult education (GED, ESL classes, etc.)
Despite questions about management of bond funds and the district's facilities, those in attendance made a point to acknowledge the need for school improvements as Greenville continues to grow.
“The students and teachers need to have something to feel pride about,” a town hall meeting attendee said. “At L.P. Waters, they only have two bathrooms (with two stalls each) for 300 kids, so they definitely need a school they can feel better in.”
If voters approve the bond, the estimated payoff period is 30 years with an 11.2 cent increase to the district’s I&S (interest and sinking fund) rate. The outcome of the bond election will not change the M&O (maintenance and operations) rate.
Greenville ISD’s current overall property tax rate is $1.12. If the bond is approved and the M&O rate stays at 88.2 cents, the overall property tax rate is expected be $1.23.
Based on an average-valued home in the school district, $212,000, the annual school tax bill would go from $2,374 to $2,607, or an additional $233.
Two more town hall meetings remain. They are scheduled for 7 a.m. Monday, April 25.
and 5:30 p.m., Monday, April 25 at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center.
Recordings of Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. meeting can be viewed on the YouTube channels for Friendlee News and GEUS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.