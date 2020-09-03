The Greenville ISD communications department announced Wednesday that the district had recently refinanced the remaining balance on its voter-approved construction bond from 2014.
At GISD’s school board meeting on July 21, trustees unanimously voted in favor of refunding the remaining $62.5 million in bond debt that the district still owed on the $72 million bond.
Funds from the bond were used for the construction of the new Bowie Elementary School building and the Career and Technology extension to the high school, as well as for the improvement of safety and security systems and wireless infrastructure, and general facility upgrades to each campus.
District administration and the school board decided to refinance the bond to get a lower interest rate, and thereby reduce the number of GISD’s payments, at the urging of the district’s financial advising firm, SAMCO. Doug Whitt of SAMCO also working closely with Greenville ISD, on the timing of the bond sales.
“What it does is give us greater flexibility in planning and possibly for future bonds,” GISD Superintendent Demetrus Liggins told the Herald-Banner.
“The trustees are committed to fiscal stewardship, and they quickly understood the interest cost savings and took action,” Liggins said in the district’s press release announcing the new bond payment plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.