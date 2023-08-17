Largely thanks to the Texas Legislature’s approval of the House Joint Resolution 2 for property tax relief, Greenville ISD’s school board was able to adopt a property tax rate of 96.92 cents per $100 valuation, which is lower than the rate of $1.085 proposed by the district in June.
The adopted tax rate is also 13.3881 cents per $100 valuation less than the previous year’s rate of $1.103081.
“It’s a 20-year low, for sure,” GISD Board President Aletha Kruse said of the new adopted tax rate.
The total adopted property tax rate for GISD consists of an M&O (maintenance and operations) rate of 67.92 cents per $100 valuation and an I&S (interest and sinking) rate of 29 cents. For a taxing entity, the M&O rate is set to cover standard, recurring costs while funds from the I&S tax rate are used for bond debt repayment.
The resolution that passed almost unanimously through both houses of the Texas Legislature in June was made possible by them agreeing to put $12.6 billion into a package that would allow school districts to give homeowners a $100,000 homestead exemption (on the home they live in and not any other property they might own) instead of the previous $40,000 exemption.
Even though the resolution passed through the Legislature, it will have to be formally voted on by the public in the Nov. 7 election. After being approved by voters, the exemption is to be made retroactive for the 2023 tax year.
“I think the tax decrease will help a lot of families,” Kruse posted on Facebook.
