Greenville ISD announced Thursday that former GISD Police Chief Ramon Rodriguez had been re-hired and will resume working with the district starting the last week of April.
Rodriguez, a GISD graduate, helped lead the way in establishing the district’s police department in 2016. He then served as the department’s chief of police for the next six years.
However, in June 2022, he left GISD after being hired by Caddo Mills ISD, where he helped finish the work needed to establish a police department there. Once the CMISD Police Department was fully authorized through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement earlier this school year, CMISD had three officers (including Rodriguez) serving its five campuses.
When Rodriguez left Greenville ISD, the district hired Oscar Serrato – who had most recently served with the Terrell ISD Police Department – as a replacement. However, in early March, Serrato was placed on administrative leave.
Citing “respect for confidentiality,” GISD declined giving an explanation for the action involving Serrato. GISD confirmed Friday that Serrato is now working as a police officer with Quinlan ISD.
This school year has also seen GISD implement a number of security-bolstering efforts, including setting aside an additional $520,000 in July to hire six more police officers, for a total of nine, so there would be one officer for each campus.
Other measures included the utilization of the Raptor visitor screening/sign in system and changes to student policy, such as only allowing students to use clear backpacks. The Texas Education Agency and Texas School Safety Center also began requiring school districts to conduct weekly exterior door audits.
In regard to his return to GISD, Rodriguez said, “I’m very excited to return. Working with our kids is my passion, and I’m honored to be able to be back in Greenville ISD.”
