In an effort to fill still-vacant positions in Greenville ISD’s special education department and to retain employees serving in those capacities, the school board approved pay grade increases for the positions Tuesday to make the salaries more competitive with nearby districts of similar size.
“Just knowing from a few people we’ve lost (who left GISD to work for other school districts), they live here and they like us, but they just couldn’t turn down the money,” said Assistant Supt. of Human Resources Heath Jarvis. “When I’ve talked to them, many have said, ‘Hey, if I could get paid more to what’s comparable, then I’d rather work in my home town. So, with those people, I think we could pull some of them back to Greenville.”
The main special ed positions GISD is trying to fully staff are diagnosticians, speech language pathologists and assistants, and licensed specialists in school psychology.
For this school year, GISD has budgeted for:
• Eight diagnosticians, but currently has two;
• Four speech language pathologists, but currently has two;
• Seven speech language pathologist assistants, but currently has four; and,
• Two full-time and part-time licensed specialists in school psychology, but one full-time position remains vacant.
In terms of how the pay increases will be funded, school board President Aletha Kruse explained that GISD can offer higher salaries for the positions because it receives more funding from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) for increased enrollment and also because the positions were already budgeted for, even though they are currently vacant.
The approved pay rate increases for the positions were as follows:
• Diagnosticians were making an average of $56,884. For comparison, nearby districts that paid higher for the position on average included Sulphur Springs at $59,431; Royse City at $64,582; Caddo Mills at $66,600; and Princeton at $69,214. The new pay grade for diagnosticians approved by GISD is an annual minimum salary of $66,345 with a midpoint of $80,419. The minimum pay increase for a diagnostician comes out to $9,461.
• Speech language pathologists were making an average of $63,884. For comparison, nearby districts who paid higher for the position on average included Caddo Mills at $60,291; Royse City at $64,518; and Princeton at $68,650. The new pay grade for speech language pathologists approved by GISD is an annual minimum salary of $62,977 with a midpoint of $76,337. The minimum pay increase for a speech language pathologist comes out to $8,981.
• Speech language pathologist assistants were making an average of $44,404. For comparison, nearby districts who paid higher for the position on average included Royse City at $54,793; and Princeton at $58,000. The new pay grade for speech language pathologist assistants approved by GISD is an annual minimum salary of $50,228 with a midpoint of $61,630. The minimum pay increase for a speech language pathologist assistant came out to $5,823.
• Licensed specialists in school psychology were making an average of $56,884. Nearby districts that paid higher for the position on average included Sulphur Springs at $61,535; Royse City at $65,5567; and Princeton at $71,124. The new pay grade for licensed specialists in school psychology approved by GISD is an annual minimum salary of $66,345 with a midpoint of $80,419. The minimum pay increase for a licensed specialist in school psychology came out to $9,461.
In addition to those four pay grade increases, the board also approved an increased stipend, from $5,000 to $10,000, for an existing counselor because she is also counseling adults after school.
Overall, the projected budget impact for the pay grade increases (on top of what is already budgeted for the positions) is a total of $212,322.
