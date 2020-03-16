Starting today, the Greenville Independent School District will begin providing free meals to students ages 18 and younger, even though their campuses are closed until at least this coming Monday due to the coronavirus.
Food distribution for GISD students this week will be handled the same way as with the district’s summer feeding program. Each campus and the Wesley Martin Administration Building will have packaged meals for students to grab and go from 7:30-8:30 a.m. for breakfast, and from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.
For now, the district’s meal distributions are planned for only today through Friday.
The lunch packages will also contain a sandwich for dinner, courtesy of Hunt County Shared Ministries (or FISH).
Students will not be required to provide proof of need to qualify for the free meals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.