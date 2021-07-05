At its meeting Tuesday, the Greenville ISD Board of Trustees announced the district’s new tax rate for 2021-22.
At a rate of $1.12 for every $100 that a property is worth, GISD’s proposed rate is 4.55 cents lower than its current rate of $1.17 per $100 valuation.
The proposed rate of $1.12 is also about half a cent lower than the district’s current “no-new-revenue rate” (a new term for “effective rate”). The no-new-revenue rate is where it would need to be set to generate the same amount of revenue as this fiscal year.
The 4.55-cent reduction to GISD’s tax rate came off of the district’s maintenance and operations (M&O) rate, which is 88.47 cents per $100 valuation versus the 93.02 cents it was set at in 2020-21. Meanwhile, the district’s interest and sinking rate (I&S) remains at 23.85 cents, which is where it’s been since 2018-19.
For a taxing entity, the M&O rate is set to cover standard, recurring costs while funds from the I&S tax rate are used for bond debt repayment.
Since the 2017-18 fiscal year, GISD’s total property tax rate has steadily decreased when compared to the previous year. Back in 2017-18, the district’s tax rate was about $1.31 per $100 valuation, compared to $1.35 in 2016-17. If the proposed rate is adopted, GISD’s tax rate will have decreased by about 23 cents per $100 valuation over the course of five years.
