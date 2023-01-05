The Greenville Independent School District recently posted another online survey asking for parents’ and teachers’ opinions on potential changes to its instructional calendar for the 2023-24 school year.
The new survey, which is scheduled to be closed for responses by 5 p.m. Friday, comes three weeks after the district’s school board postponed its decision on whether it would amend next year’s calendar to include regularly occurring “teacher planning days/student holidays.”
One of the main reasons why GISD administration has considered altering the district’s instructional/work weeks is to offer extra planning time as a way to potentially retain more teachers. Insufficient planning time is a reason consistently given by teachers in exit surveys as a reason for leaving the district.
However, multiple school board members were not prepared to make decision on the matter at their last meeting due to their dissatisfaction over how the data from the previous survey (taken in November) was compiled and presented.
For example, the survey showed that 77% of the 1,095 people who took it picked bi-weekly four-day instructional weeks as their first or second choice. But, the findings did not indicate how many of them were teachers, and the data was not broken down to show how many of them had the option as their first choice versus their second choice.
The fact that the data from the previous survey didn’t show which calendar option(s) were favored by teachers was especially concerning to some on the board, since teacher retention was one of the main reasons why the change to the district’s instructional calendar was being considered in the first place.
Other concerns raised by trustees about the proposed change included ones about students’ academic performance and about parents potentially having difficulty adjusting their work schedules/students being left at home unsupervised and possibly missing out on meals.
While the school board decided to table its decision on the matter until data from the current survey can be reviewed, board President Aletha Kruse advised at the last meeting that a decision should be made early this semester, since teacher retention is a goal of the proposed change, and “early in the year is when a lot of teachers might be making up their mind on whether or not they’re going to leave the district.”
The GISD school board plans to vote on Jan. 17 over whether they will amend next year’s calendar to include the regularly occurring “teacher planning days/student holidays.”
The survey lets takers select from calendar options that include weekly 4 1/2-day instructional weeks, bi-weekly four-day instructional weeks, and keeping the instructional/work weeks similar to how they already are.
A link to the current survey was shared with teachers, staff, parents and others who have Skyward accounts with the district. It will remain posted until this Friday at 5 p.m.
Those with questions or who did not receive the link to the survey may send an email to communications@greenvilleisd.com
