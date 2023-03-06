Greenville ISD confirmed Monday morning that the district’s police chief, Oscar Serrato, has been placed on administrative leave.
The district declined Monday to give an explanation for the action, citing "respect for confidentiality,” district spokesperson Helen Williams said.
Serrato was hired as the district’s chief of police in July to replace its previous chief, Ramon Rodriguez, after Rodriguez was hired by Caddo Mills ISD as its director of security and to oversee the building of a police department.
Before coming to GISD, Serrato had been a police officer for Terrell ISD for five years. Before that, he worked as a deputy sheriff for Tarrant County and as an officer with the Wilmer Police Department.
Last July, the GISD school board approved moving $520,000 from the district’s fund balance to hire six additional police officers, for a total of nine, so that there would be one officer for each campus.
The hiring of additional police officers was one of multiple security-bolstering efforts made by the district starting this school year. Other measures included the utilization of the Raptor visitor screening/sign in system and changes to student policy, such as only allowing students to use clear backpacks. The Texas Education Agency and Texas School Safety Center also began requiring school districts to conduct weekly exterior door audits.
