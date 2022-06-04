After six years as chief of the Greenville ISD Police Department, Ramon Rodriguez has accepted a position with Caddo Mills ISD as its new director of security.
“Please welcome Ramon Rodriguez as the CMISD director of security,” said a post on Caddo Mills ISD's Facebook page Thursday evening.
Rodriguez, who is a Class of 2002 alumnus of Greenville High School, began serving GISD as one of the Greenville Police Department's school resource officers in 2015 and was a driving force behind the formation of the GISD Police Department the following year.
In his years of service with GISD, Rodriguez has strongly stressed the importance of positive relationships between the district's officers and its students and staff.
“I don’t want to hire an officer that comes to work everyday and doesn’t interact with the students,” Rodriguez told the Herald-Banner in a previous interview. “We do tons of programs throughout the year to let our community know that we’re humans; you can speak to us.”
In addition to hosting regular assemblies with students and staff, Rodriguez has also organized community events like Greenville ISD's Safety Night, where he's gone over the district's communication protocol in the event of an emergency.
Rodriguez has also regularly made a point of acknowledging the ways individuals have helped in emergencies faced by the district. At the May 17 GISD school board meeting, he praised the swift action taken by two high school students who alerted his department's attention to the fake pipe bomb found on campus on Thursday, May 5.
“They were able to give us and the other agencies there the information we needed to identify and arrest the suspect within hours,” Rodriguez said, not giving the students' names, citing safety concerns. “It was an amazing group effort.”
