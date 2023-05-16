In addition to its regular third-Tuesday-of-the-month school board meeting this week, Greenville ISD also plans to hold a “Coffee Talk” this Saturday – which the district describes as an “informal” review discussion about this evening’s school board meeting.
“We know that not everyone can attend school board meetings, so in our continuing efforts to include our community in the goings on of the district, we would like to invite you to Saturday morning coffee talk with our school board president and superintendent,” an announcement sent by the district stated.
Although GISD’s initial announcement last Thursday said that Coffee Talk would begin at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, the district has since changed the starting time to 9 a.m., and it will be at the Wesley Martin Administration Building at 4004 Moulton St.
The district requests that those wanting to attend RSVP by Wednesday at the following link: https://bit.ly/3Bti9yr.
With this Saturday’s Coffee Talk “loosely follow[ing the district’s] last regular meeting," topics may generally follow those on the agenda for tonight’s board meeting, which include:
• A presentation of the district’s quarterly financial report;
• A reading of the district’s proposed budget for 2023-24;
• The board’s consideration of authorizing GISD Interim CFO Jim Schiele to move forward with using maintenance tax notes to fund approximately $8 million-worth of expansions and repairs to a number of facilities in the district;
• The possible authorization of a transfer of $65,000 to pay for fuel for district transportation;
• The board’s consideration of spending $110,000 on repairs to the elevator at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium, and;
• The board’s acceptance of a $1,500 donation from L3Harris to go toward Hope’s Heart Community Closet – a program started by GISD social worker Whitney Threatt and special education transition specialist Shelby Hale that offers support to members of the local community who are struggling with poverty, homelessness, trauma or mental health issues.
