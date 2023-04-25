In an effort to improve teacher retention, Greenville ISD is currently working to offer a daycare service for its employees’ young children.
The district’s plan is to have the daycare at Houston Education Center (the previous location of New Horizons High School), and to have it open and ready for employees to use for the 2023-24 school year.
“It’s something that’s been talked about for a number of years in this board room, so this year we’re going to put it in place,” said Assistant Supt. of Human Resources Heath Jarvis, at last Tuesday’s school board meeting.
By opening the daycare, district leadership plans to offer the service to its employees at a discounted rate to help reduce the stress of finding childcare elsewhere – and by doing so, they hope to improve employee retention and potentially make the district more attractive to prospective new employees.
The daycare is to be managed by Small Town Dreams of Greenville, who will pay for their own insurance, and the daycare is to be active during the school day, after school, on teacher in-service days, and even during breaks when needed.
To gauge interest in the planned daycare, GISD sent a survey to its employees, to which 59.5% (out of 74 responses) said they’d be interested in using the services during the school day for their children, ages six-weeks old to five-years old, and 77% said they’d be interested in after school daycare services for their children, ages six-weeks old to 12-years old.
Currently, GISD is working on a lease agreement with Small Town Dreams that would allow the childcare provider to rent the space at a lower rate than they would otherwise pay somewhere else, so that Small Town Dreams can afford to offer its services at a reduced rate, Jarvis explained.
The specific amount that each employee would pay for daycare services would be on a tiered scale, in that the discount would depend on that employee’s income.
If for some reason not enough employees enroll their children to sustain the daycare, the district plans to open the daycare to the public, but non-employees would pay a higher rate.
As far as the daycare’s cost to the district, both Jarvis and GISD Assistant Supt. of Operations Greg Anderson said that those costs should be “fairly minimal.”
The main renovation needed for the Houston Education Center is improved playground fencing. Other needs included smaller furniture and bathroom fixtures, which the district already has from when the current New Horizons campus (at 9315 Jack Finney Blvd.) was the Katherine G. Johnson STEM Academy, so those items could be moved to Houston Education Center.
Through its teacher retention efforts, such as the daycare and next year’s school calendar which includes “student holidays/teacher planning days," GISD hopes to reduce its teacher turnover rate.
Currently, the district’s teacher turnover rate is at 23.1%, but its goal is to reduce it to 21% next year, to 19% the year after that, and continue to reduce the turnover rate by two percent each year thereafter.
