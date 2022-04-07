Greenville voters will have multiple opportunities to learn more about Greenville ISD’s proposed bond projects before the May 7 election.
On Monday, April 11 and Tuesday, April 12, the district will be conducting by-appointment tours of Greenville Middle School and L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center.
Both buildings are 72 years old, and the district has placed a high priority on replacing them. Construction of a new middle school carries a projected cost of about $105.1 million. Building a new early childhood center is projected to run about $31.1 million.
Main concerns with the campuses include:
• Greenville Middle School, which has a capacity for 834 students, now exceeds that by 33 students.
• L.P. Waters is close to Lee Street, making morning and afternoon pickup and drop-off difficult and potentially dangerous.
• L.P. Waters’ foundation is deteriorating.
Those who want to tour one or both campuses can schedule a time online at https://bit.ly/3ud9hKj. Tours of Greenville Middle School will be “come and go” between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday, April 11 and Tuesday, April 12. Tours of L.P. Waters will be conducted at 7 a.m. or 2:15 p.m. on those same days.
Plans for the new middle school call for the site is to be located on 25.14 acres near Hunt Regional Medical Center. It would accommodate 1,400 students in grades 6-8 and consist of two-story classroom wings, include a cafetorium (a cafeteria with performance space) as well as a football field, track and tennis courts.
Meanwhile, the plan for L.P. Waters is to construct a new building adjacent to the existing one.
The new single-story preschool would be situated on 10.5 acres and would be built to accommodate 500 students. After construction of the new building, the old one would be demolished.
In addition to the campus tours, senior citizen residents are invited to a Golden Lions Luncheon at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 27 at Greenville High School’s Career and Technical Center. School officials will give a presentation about the district’s proposed $169.4 million bond package for facility improvements.
At the luncheon, seniors will be treated to a meal prepared by Greenville High School culinary arts students as well as performances by various student groups.
Those aged 65 or older who want to attend the Golden Lions Luncheon are asked to RSVP by Wednesday, April 20 by calling 903-408-4427 or sending and email to wadea@greenvilleisd.com.
In addition to the campus tours and the Golden Lions Luncheon, GISD also plans to hold two more town hall meetings about the proposed bond, both of which will be on
Early voting for the referendum will be conducted Monday, April 25 through Tuesday, May 3.
