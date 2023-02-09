The Greenville Independent School District announced Tuesday that it had enlisted Jim Schiele to temporarily manage the district’s financial and business affairs as its interim chief financial officer.
The announcement came two weeks after GISD confirmed that its previous assistant superintendent of finance, Sherry Dodson, had resigned in January to “pursue other career opportunities.”
The district intends to fill the position with a permanent replacement in March.
Shiele comes to GISD after retiring from Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD (in Tarrant County) in 2020, where he served as that district’s CFO for 13 years. Before his time at EMS ISD, Shiele served as CFO at Duncanville ISD and Carroll ISD.
“I come from a family of educators, starting with my wife, my mother and my sisters, who all dedicated their careers to teaching and other campus-based responsibilities,” Schiele said. “As a result, I view every decision from the vantage point of the impact on the classroom and the students.”
Schiele holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Boise State University, and is a certified public accountant.
“Mr. Schiele brings a skill set and experience that will provide a natural transition as we enter into budget season,” GISD Supt. Sharon Boothe said. “We all look forward to having Jim on our team.”
