As Greenville Independent School District continues its planning for the approaching school year, its school board appointed Sharon Boothe as the district’s interim superintendent Tuesday.
Boothe most recently served GISD as its deputy superintendent of teaching and learning, and will be acting superintendent while the board continues its search for a replacement for Dr. Demetrus Liggins, who was hired to lead Fayette County Public Schools in Lexington, Kentucky early this month.
“I’m excited that we have the opportunity to continue the work and vision of the district and board, which was paused by COVID,” Boothe said. “Our community has my commitment to always keep the children of Greenville first. I look forward to moving into the new year with our amazing GISD team of teachers and staff.”
Over the next two weeks, Boothe and Liggins will work together during the transition, with his last day as superintendent of GISD planned for Monday, July 19.
“Sharon Boothe is an experienced and well-respected leader, and she will ensure that student success and a smooth continuation of operations continue as we prepare for the start of the new school year,” said school board President Trena Stafford.
During her time as deputy superintendent of teaching and learning, Boothe has been central to many projects, including “Write Across Greenville” and the development of its bilingual education program. She has also regularly helped lead the district through data-driven interventions into issues such as improving equity between students of different economic and racial backgrounds, and taking a long hard look at how the district can better serve students with special needs.
While many of the school board members welcomed Boothe into her new role with congratulatory hugs and well-wishes, some members of the Greenville community actively advocated for retired Boles ISD Superintendent Graham Sweeney to serve in the interim.
Sweeney was superintendent at Boles ISD for 33 years, and helped build the school from a small student body of just over 150 students in 1986 to nearly 550 in 2019. Boles continues to be a popular district of choice for parents from as many as 17 different school districts in the Hunt, Kaufman, Van Zandt, Rains and Rockwall County.
