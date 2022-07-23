This week, the Greenville ISD school board approved minor changes to the district’s policy regarding instructional materials, which include library books and other supplemental resources.
Although the policy gives designated campus administrators the authority to “offer concerned parents alternative instructional resources” if a parent raises an objection to an assigned work, the updated policy mostly upholds the same procedures and guiding principles in selecting those materials as it did when it was issued in May 2017.
Some of the objectives listed in the policy for selection of the materials include “taking into consideration students’ varied interests, abilities, learning styles, and maturity levels,” that they “represent various sides of controversial issues so that students have an opportunity to develop, under guidance, skills in critical analysis and in making informed judgments in their daily lives.” Also, the materials should “represent many ethnic, religious, and cultural groups.”
Other selection criteria listed in the policy states that materials should “meet high standards for artistic quality and/or literary style, authenticity, educational significance, factual content, physical format, presentation, readability and technical quality,” and that they should be “appropriate for the subject area and for the age, ability level, learning styles, and social and emotional development of the students for whom they are selected.”
In the event that a parent does make a formal challenge to a selected resource, the policy specifies that a “reconsideration committee” is to be formed that includes “at least one member of the instructional staff who has experience using the challenged resource with students or is familiar with the challenged resource’s content” and that “all members of the committee shall review the challenged resource in its entirety.”
Finally, the guiding principles outlined in the policy for how the committee should respond to challenges specified that “a parent’s ability to exercise control over reading, listening, or viewing matter extends only to his or her own child” and that “the major criterion for the final decision on challenged resources is the appropriateness of the resource for its intended educational use.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, the GISD school board approved the revised policy without discussion, but it had already been read to them at the previous meeting on June 21.
Also in connection with the contents of GISD’s libraries, Greenville resident Mitzi Money has attended the last few school board meetings, where she expressed concerns about “pornographic material,” and she urged the trustees to amend the policy to explicitly state that “the parent holds an essential role in the child’s education” and to include definitions listed under the Texas Penal Code’s rules against the “sale, distribution or display of harmful material to a minor.” Those rules state that “harmful material means material whose dominant theme taken as a whole is patently offensive to prevailing standards in the adult community as a whole with respect to what is suitable for minors.”
Money also encouraged the board to require that a list of all library content be listed on the GISD website for the public to review, and for the district to drop the requirement that complainants have to review the work they’re challenging in its entirety.
None of the amendments recommended by Money were added to the policy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.