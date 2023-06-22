If the Greenville ISD school board decides to call a bond election to pay for replacements of some of the district’s oldest campuses and/or other facility improvements, voters may see the prospective projects divided into multiple propositions on the ballot this November.
If utilized, the intention behind this multi-proposition approach to a bond election is to offer voters more flexibility in deciding which major projects they specifically support, GISD School Board President Aletha Kruse said at Tuesday’s board meeting.
As had been communicated by the district for several weeks prior to the meeting, one of the board’s main orders of business Tuesday was to listen to input from community members on whether or not they support the district pursuing another bond attempt after the previous two (in May and November of 2022) both failed.
Like the previous two bond elections, the two prospective bond projects that attendees at the meeting voiced the most support for were a new middle school and a new early childhood center – as both existing campuses are 73 years old, deteriorating, and out of compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, Texas Education Agency standards and updated building codes.
In regard to the current middle school, specifically, safety concerns about its overgrown multi-building layout were a frequently cited concern.
Greenville Middle School Principal De’Andre Carter said, “When it begins to rain outside, and I have kids that need to go from the main part of campus all the way out to the annex, I’m stuck with the decision on ‘Is it raining badly enough for us to have classes in the auditorium,' which is not the best environment for learning, but it’s a measure against in case one of them slips or one of them falls … it’s extremely hard to have to make these decisions every single day.”
Similarly, Greenville ISD teacher Bethany Eskridge voiced concerns about students' vulnerability to people who may have violent intentions.
“The problem with our students having classes in the portables is they are open to any kind of outside threat every time they leave the main building to go to the portable classrooms,” Eskridge said.
“I went and counted every time our students are going to be outside (moving between classes) or going to the cafeteria … and it comes to 11 times, creating opportunities where doors are unlocked and the students are in crowds outside where anybody could come up and do whatever they want,” Eskridge added.
“We do everything we can to keep tragic things from happening, but if we are able to do more by keeping them fully inside like the [architectural design] that was proposed for the middle school, it would go a long way to add to the safety of our students,” she added.
Another announcement made by Kruse at Tuesday’s school board meeting was that if a bond election is called, and building a new middle school is one of the propositions, that the specified location will be different than it was for the previous two elections.
This is because the previous proposed location was nestled against existing neighborhoods to the south of Ridgecrest Road and to the west of Sayle Street and just east of a new development off of Old Dallas Highway, which proved to be a sticking point for voters who lived in and around those neighborhoods.
Currently, the district's proposed location for the new middle school, if approved by voters, is some land the district already owns near the Lamar Elementary School campus.
“We believe that more people will be for that location because it’s not right smack dab in the middle of a neighborhood,” Kruse said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.