Greenville ISD announced last week that two more of its schools will be welcoming new principals this school year, and that one of its previous principals had been reassigned to the position of Director of STEM Programs for the district.
Dr. Michelle “Shellie” Baird, who most recently served as principal at L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center, was named the district’s new STEM director; Melissa Yost was then promoted from assistant principal at Carver Elementary School to principal at L.P. Waters, to take Baird’s place; and Idol Mallard, who most recently held the post of academic dean at the STEAM Academy at Kennemer Middle School in Duncanville, was hired as principal for Carver Elementary.
Baird has worked for Greenville ISD for the past six years, where she served as principal at Carver Elementary and as assistant principal of special education at Greenville Middle School before being principal of L.P. Waters, and now the STEM director for GISD.
“I cannot think of a better person to bring her passion into action through STEM programs and initiatives,” said GISD’s Deputy Superintendent of Teaching & Learning Sharon Boothe. “As the new Greenville ISD Director of STEM Programs, Dr. Baird will provide leadership and vision district-wide for PreK-12 through instruction, curriculum and professional development offerings.
“The theme: Come Grow With Us could never be more appropriate as it is for the district-wide STEM program to take focus through Dr. Baird’s appointment to this position,” Boothe said.
Meanwhile, Yost has been working for GISD since 2017. She was, at first, a first grade teacher at Lamar Elementary, before being named assistant principal at Carver Elementary, and now principal at L.P. Waters. Before moving to Greenville, Yost taught in Frisco ISD.
“She has proven herself to be a phenomenal educator,” said GISD’s Chief of School Leadership Herbert O’Neil. “Her unique experiences leading students and staff in the early grades make her a great fit. She loves the Greenville community and we are thrilled to have her lead L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center.”
Finally, Mallard comes to GISD with 24 years of experience, and had his start as a math and science teacher. He has since worked as an assistant principal at Roosevelt High School in Dallas ISD and as dean of students at Grand Prairie High School, before becoming an academic dean in Duncancille ISD, and now principal at Carver Elementary.
"Mr. Mallard is an experienced instructional leader and will continue the legacy of success on this campus," O’Neil said. “His vast experience in instructional and administrative roles make him the ideal match for Carver Elementary.”
The three staffing changes are in addition to those announced late last month, when Dr. Brant Perry took the helm as principal at Greenville High School, Cheryle Dennis was named principal at KGJ STEM @ Crockett, and that GHS’ principal for the last 12 years, Heath Jarvis, was reassigned to the position of chief human resources officer for this district.
The Greenville ISD School Board is also beginning the process of finding a new superintendent, as Dr. Demetrus Liggins was hired two weeks ago as superintendent for Fayette County Schools in Lexington, Kentucky.
