The Greenville ISD school board took a hard look at data Tuesday after the district received a “C” accountability rating from the Texas Education Agency (TEA).
Due to disruptions from COVID-19, TEA did not assess school districts with the A-F system the previous two years, but resumed them for the 2021-22 school year. However, TEA modified the system somewhat, as “schools who would have received a “D” or “F” were not rated,” GISD Supt. Sharon Boothe explained.
With an overall average grade of 76 (out of 100), Greenville ISD, as a whole, was given a rating of a “C.” The ratings for the district and individual campuses were based on three areas or domains: student achievement, school progress and “closing the gaps.”
Student achievement is based on students' test scores and career or college readiness. Meanwhile, school progress is based on improvement between cohorts of students over time. And finally, closing the gaps deals with improvement of student subgroups that were lagging behind others.
Out of Greenville ISD's nine schools, only two earned an overall rating of a “B” – Bowie Elementary School and Katherine G. Johnson STEM Academy. Those who earned “C's” were Greenville High School, Greenville Middle School, Lamar Elementary School and Carver Elementary School. The district also had two schools that scored low enough to be given a status of “not rated” – Travis Elementary/Sixth Grade Center and Crockett Elementary School.
The scores for each campus were broken down as follows:
Greenville ISD
Overall: 76
Student Achievement: 74
School Progress: 78
Closing the Gaps: 70
2019 Overall: 82
Greenville High School
Overall: 78
Student Achievement: 79
School Progress: 79
Closing the Gaps: 75
2019 Overall: 82
New Horizons
Overall: 73
Student Achievement: 75
School Progress: 90
Closing the Gaps: Not Rated
2019 Overall: 99
Middle School
Overall: 75
Student Achievement: 64
School Progress: 77
Closing the Gaps: 70
2019 Overall: 71
Travis/6th Grade Center
Overall: 59
Student Achievement: 54
School Progress: 62
Closing the Gaps: 55
2019 Overall: 49
KGJ STEM
Overall: 88
Student Achievement: 77
School Progress: 92
Closing the Gaps: 78
2019 Overall: 84
Crockett
Overall: 59
Student Achievement: 55
School Progress: 83
Closing the Gaps: 41
2019 Overall: 56
Lamar
Overall: 78
Student Achievement: 65
School Progress: 82
Closing the Gaps: 70
2019 Overall: 78
Carver
Overall: 70
Student Achievement: 53
School Progress: 74
Closing the Gaps: 62
2019 Overall: 71
Bowie
Overall: 86
Student Achievement: 73
School Progress: 89
Closing the Gaps: 78
2019 Overall: 76
Despite the scores, GISD's principals each presented campus action plans at Tuesday's school board meeting. Recurring themes in their plans included keeping up the pace of instruction by “working bell to bell,” building relationships with the students, helping parents help their children learn, and extra tutoring in students' problem subjects, such as Saturday school.
“I still want to thank all the teachers who have been coming to work for Saturday school,” said Trustee Roger Livingston. “But, I feel like not all parents do their part in taking their kids to Saturday school when they need it. We need to work on that.”
The importance of implementing individualized behavioral plans for students was also discussed at the meeting as a way of improving student learning.
“Developing IEPs (Individual Education Plans) for students who need behavioral plans will help our test scores, because if kids are in their seats in class more, instead of having to get pulled out, they'll receive more instruction,” said GISD Executive Director of Special Education Shazzma Crooks.
