On Tuesday, Greenville ISD will host another community “visioning meeting” before its school board decides whether to call another bond election for November to cover the costs of building a new early childhood center and a new middle school.
Over the course of the two and a half months since voters rejected the district's previously proposed $169.4 million bond for facility improvements, GISD leadership has been reassessing the district's needs and has conducted meetings to gather feedback from students, middle school teachers, LP Waters Early Childhood Center teachers, and the community.
At the most recent visioning meeting on July 12, GISD Supt. Sharon Boothe and staff with Corgan Architects presented options for the proposed new campuses, and estimated that the projects would come with a total price tag of about $136.2 million.
The proposal included the construction of a new 500-student capacity early childhood center adjacent to LP Waters and the demolition of the current building to make room for better parking and traffic circulation—at an estimated cost of about $31.1 million.
The other proposed project is construction of a new 1,400-student capacity middle school on 24.5 acres of land near Hunt Regional Medical Center to the south of the hospital—at an estimated cost of about $105.1 million.
The current LP Waters Early Childhood Center and Greenville Middle School campuses are 72 years old, showing deterioration and are out of compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. Neither do they comply with Texas Education Agency standards regarding things like class size. In addition, the buildings do not comply with updated building codes that require school campuses to include storm shelters and other safety measures.
The GISD school board is expected to vote on whether to call a November election later in August.
Tuesday's facility visioning meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. in the Greenville Middle School cafeteria.
