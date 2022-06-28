The Greenville ISD administration and school board are considering updating the district's policy regarding student access to books, graphic novels and other media in their campus' libraries—especially those that might be deemed inappropriate by some parents.
The proposed adjustments to Greenville ISD's policy also attempt to better define how parental consent will figure into the process.
The changes under consideration come two months after the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released a “model policy” to districts that the agency recommended for adoption.
In TEA's model policy, it states: “While instructional materials and library materials are both considered instructional resources, they are not the same. … TEA’s model policy provides such a distinction by solely addressing the review, selection, and approval of library materials, including procedures to ensure transparency and clear processes for parents to challenge those chosen materials in a more comprehensive manner.”
TEA's recommended policy followed Gov. Greg Abbott's directive in November, in which he urged the agency to develop a statewide set of standards to remove “pornographic” materials from K-12 libraries.
At the Greenville ISD School Board meeting on Tuesday, June 21, Assistant Superintendent of Operations Greg Anderson read suggested changes to the policy and explained that while “libraries should carry materials of high interest to encourage reading for pleasure” and that the materials should “represent a variety of ethnic, religious and cultural backgrounds,” that campus administrators could be given the authority to “offer concerned parents alternate materials” to be used in a lesson or assignment if a parent should raise objection to another work.
At that same board meeting, community member Mitzi Money—who has been sharing her concerns about “pornographic material” with GISD librarians and administrators for at least two months—encouraged the trustees to put a more specifically worded policy into place.
“I spoke with Supt. Sharon Boothe, and while I was satisfied with her response, I'd like to see a policy put in place in case people who don't share the same values are in administration or on the school board in the future,” Money said.
The GISD school board plans to further discuss and vote on the proposed changes at a future meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.