Ten Greenville businesses became a little more colorful Wednesday as they offered their space to display artwork made by Greenville ISD students.
GISD “Art Around Town” is to last until Friday May 5, and each of the following locations will be displaying the work of six or seven students:
• East Texas Print Shop, at 2218 Lee St., will have work on display by Emma Partida and Marilyn Land of Bowie Elementary School; Brayden Samples of the Sixth Grade Center; Logan Sturve of Lamar Elementary School; as well as Anya Jaimes, Emma Hughes and Vanesa Rojo of Greenville High School.
• Office Solutions, at 2714 Washington St., will have work on display by Kendra Ayala and Ellasyn Hemingway of Bowie Elementary School; Makenna Bumey and Victoria Lorres of Greenville Middle School; Baylee Holloway of Greenville High School; Norah Turner of the Sixth Grade Center; and Hannah Cook of Lamar Elementary School.
• ReMax 3D Real Estate, at 7801 Jack Finney Blvd. Suite 102, will have work on display by Kiara Mahuiz-Tovar of the Sixth Grade Center; Khalessi Jones and Rosario Aguilar of Bowie Elementary School; Brizeida Yepez, Kimberly Alvarez and Kenna Rodden of Greenville High School; as well as Khloe Jones of Greenville Middle School.
• Robert Beldsoe Farmers Insurance, at 7902 Traders Circle Suite B, will have work on display by Madalyn Parker of Bowie Elementary School; Karter Smith of KGJ STEM Academy at Crockett Elementary; Samantha Mendiola and Amy Alfaro of Greenville High School; Zoey Pitman of the Sixth Grade Center; Andrew Villanuna and Kenleigh Myers of Greenville Middle School; as well as Wyatt Labrecque of Lamar Elementary School.
• Texan Theater, at 2712 Lee St., will have work on display by Alyssa Forehand of Greenville Middle School; Rubie Leon-Hernandez, Torrin Maps, Kimberly Alvarez and Alexis Zapata; Triniti Lowe of KGJ STEM Academy at Crockett Elementary; and Emily Sanjuanero of the Sixth Grade Center.
• Tarpley Realtors, at 3502 Johnson St., will have work on display by Rhett Maner, Mariana Ochoa and Akeria Long of Greenville High School; Mabel Fang and Tatum Fortner of Lamar Elementary School; Jacey Ray of the Sixth Grade Center; and Jett Johnson Sims of KGJ STEM Academy at Crockett Elementary.
• Uptown Forum, at 2610 Lee St., will have work on display by Lyric Wells of the Sixth Grade Center; Baylee Holloway, Kimberly Alvarez, and Jaelynn Wimmer of Greenville High School; Harper Gonzalez and Addysen Vega of Lamar Elementary School; Savannah Martinez of KGJ STEM Academy at Crockett Elementary; and Jacob Rivera.
• Luanne’s Mary of Puddin Hill, at 2518 Lee St., will have work on display by Zaida Hite of the Sixth Grade Center; Lilea Holi-Pomaikai of Greenville High School; Kinsleigh Topete and Jayceon Jones-Hoskins of KGJ STEM Academy at Crockett Elementary; Kaelyn Lynch of Lamar Elementary School; and Dakota Totten of Greenville Middle School.
• American National Bank, at 5809 Wesley St., will have work on display by Baylee Holloway and Makayla Jimmerson of Greenville High School; Sophie Fischer of Lamar Elementary School; Alyssa Forehand and Tatum London of Greenville Middle School; Clementine Rios of KGJ STEM Academy at Crockett Elementary; and Jamian Villasona of Bowie Elementary School.
• W. Walworth Harrison Public Library, at 1 Lou Finney Lane, will have work on display by Logan Cook of Lamar Elementary School; Ryleigh Nicholson of the Sixth Grade Center; Keisy Hernandez and Lilea Holi-Pomaikai of Greenville High School; Teghan McArter of Bowie Elementary School; as well as Raegan Pierce and A’miyha Nelson of KGJ STEM Academy at Crockett Elementary.
