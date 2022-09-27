This afternoon, when Greenville ISD hosts its second of four town hall meetings about its upcoming $136.5 million bond election, the district's proposed tribute to Carver High School – Greenville's former all-Black high school – will likely be mentioned.
The tribute to Carver is a planned part of the proposed $31.4 million early childhood center, which is part of the bond package.
Throughout the planning process for both of GISD's recent facility bond elections – the proposed $169.4 million bond that failed in May and the $136.5 million bond issue that will go before voters this November – concerns were raised about the proposed demolition of LP Waters Early Childhood Center, which originally served as Carver High School. The concerns largely stemmed from the belief, held by many, that the campus is a place of historical significance in the cultural identity of Greenville's African-American community.
However, due to the building's deteriorating foundation as well as noncompliance with current Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, Texas Education Agency (standards, and building codes, Corgan Architects recommends that GISD demolish the existing building and construct a new one adjacent to it. Demolition of the existing building would also make room for better parking and traffic circulation.
Despite Corgan's reasons for tearing down the former Carver High School, the firm did eventually revise its plans for the proposed new early childhood center to include a tribute to Carver in the form of a commemorative wall.
“We want to honor the legacy of Carver,” said Corgan Vice President Lance Melton in early August.
The proposed plans for the “commemorative element” included a wall made from salvaged wood from Carver's stage floor that would feature shelving for trophies and other memorabilia as well as digital displays sharing stories and information on Carver.
“For the digital display component, we're wanting to work with alumni of Carver while the existing building is still standing, and ask them to be in a video where they guide the viewer through a tour of the building as they share their memories,” GISD Supt. Sharon Boothe said.
In addition to the commemorative wall itself, the mock-up also included a mural depicting the Carver High School campus and football players (taken from the cover of a football program from 1966), as well as a seating area made from salvaged wood from the school's gym bleachers.
The suggested location of the tribute on the campus of the proposed new early childhood center is near a prominent front window so it can be easily visible from outside the building.
Also over the summer, GISD Pride Center Director David Gish recovered six football and basketball trophies that had been awarded to Carver High School in the 1960s. Those trophies are to be included in the commemorative wall.
At the most recent GISD school board meeting, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, the district issued a proclamation, formally expressing a desire to preserve Carver High School's legacy.
The proclamation read:
“WHEREAS, Carver High School, which was founded in 1951, represents an important part of the history of our community and of Greenville Independent School District, and
“WHEREAS, The Board of Trustees deeply believes in honoring the legacy of Carver High School, which was located in the building that is now L.P. Waters Early Childhood Educational Center, and
“WHEREAS, Important achievements of Carver High School students, including an impressive varsity football record of 104-54 and other notable accomplishments, will be preserved, along with important trophies and other items reflecting the history of the school, and
“NOW, THEREFORE, We, the Greenville ISD Board of Trustees, do hereby express our dedication to preserving the legacy of Carver High School and the history it represents.”
