Kids may be out of school for the summer, but those living in Greenville ISD will still be able to grab breakfast and lunch at no cost and receive affordable healthcare through the district’s partnership with Carevide.
Summer meals will be for children and teens ages 18 and younger, as well as for enrolled students with disabilities who are up to 21 years old. Planned locations and times for the meals are as follows:
• Carver Elementary School, at 2110 College St., Mondays through Fridays, June 5-July 28, with breakfast served from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.
• Bowie Elementary School, at 6005 Stonewall St., Mondays through Fridays, June 5-July 7, with breakfast served from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 to 11 a.m.
• Greenville High School, at 3515 Lions Lair, Mondays through Fridays, June 5-July 7, with breakfast served from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 to 11 a.m.
Those with questions about GISD’s summer breakfast and lunch program can call 903-457-2500.
Meanwhile, students will be able to receive low cost health services through Carevide.
These include immunizations, sports physicals, wellness checks, treatment of chronic and acute illnesses, and limited behavioral health services.
The Carevide clinic is at 3005 Joe Ramsey Blvd. and its phone number is 903-455-4458.
