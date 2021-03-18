With both incumbents running unopposed for the two positions that are up for election on the Greenville Independent School District board of trustees, the school board officially canceled the election at their meeting Tuesday.
The two places, Districts 5 and 7, are currently being served by Mike Rackley and Roger Livingston, who were each the sole candidate to file for their respective districts by the Feb. 12 deadline.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Greenville ISD’s chief communications officer Helen Williams explained that the district would need to fill out an application for an order of cancelation and send it to the office of the Texas Secretary of State.
For Livingston, who was first elected in 2018, this will be both his second term and the second time he ran unopposed for District 7.
He is an Army veteran who served three tours in Iraq, and he is currently working on completing a bachelor’s degree in family studies through American Military University. Livingston has also served on numerous boards and other organizations, including L.P. Waters Policy Council and as a member of the Hunt County Honor Guard.
As for Rackley, this will be the second consecutive time he ran unopposed to represent District 5, as he previously served an earlier stint from 2000-2006.
His second stint on the board began when he was appointed to serve the spot in the interim, after John Kelso resigned in 2020. Rackley then ran to serve the remainder of Kelso’s unexpired term.
Rackley is a Greenville native who retired from L3Harris after working there as an engineer for 37 years.
He holds a master’s degree in computer science from East Texas State University (now Texas A&M University-Commerce), and his wife, Delores, was an elementary school teacher in Greenville for 36 years.
He also serves on the board of directors for the Shady Grove Special Utility District and is an avid supported of GISD’s music programs.
