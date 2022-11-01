With school districts across the country scrambling to get students caught up after one and a half years of disruptions from COVID-19 and with teachers and students in Texas bracing for a redesigned STAAR test to be administered for the first time this year, Greenville ISD teachers and principals have been poring over data and developing improvement plans.
In reports sent to the central administration and the school board, each principal submitted data on their campus in eight different areas: demographics, student achievement, school culture/climate, staff recruitment/retention, instruction/assessment, parent/community engagement, school organization, and technology.
At last week’s school board meeting, the trustees were presented with highlights from each campus’ improvement plan. The full reports can be read on each GISD campus’ website.
“For these highlights, I proposed to the principals that they tell the board what changes they think will make the biggest gains,” said Supt. Sharon Boothe.
The highlights were as follows:
Bowie Elementary School
• Achieve and overall rating of an “A” from the Texas Education Agency (TEA).
• Bowie will continue participating in IGNITE grant program (gives lead teachers a bonus to their salaries).
• Align Supporting Teacher Effectiveness Project (STEP), which is a peer-based collaborative method to help teachers hone their craft.
• Focus on aligned objectives and student products.
• Review of data to drive instruction.
Carver Elementary
• Carver will achieve an overall accountability rating of a “B” or higher from TEA.
• Strategists will work with teachers to develop plans for low scoring
student expectations.
• Guided reading and math small group instruction.
• Tracking of student progress in math and reading.
• Utilize bilingual and general education interventionists.
Crockett Elementary/Katherine G. Johnson STEM Academy
• Crockett will achieve an overall accountability rating of a “C” or higher from TEA.
• Work with Region 10 and TEA to implement Targeted Improvement Plan (TIP).
• Principal and assistant principal to receive coaching to better aid in teacher effectiveness.
• Alignment of instruction materials.
• Focus on data to drive instruction.
• Use of retired teachers to help with intervention/small group.
• Alignment of lesson plans.
Lamar Elementary
• Lamar will achieve an overall accountability rating “B” or higher from TEA.
• Intentional classroom walkthroughs.
• Professional learning communities (PLC’s) with deep dives in data.
• Ensure guided reading and provide opportunity to observe.
• Reading Buddies (upper grades paired with lower grades).
Travis Sixth Grade Center
• T6 will achieve an overall accountability rating of a “C” or higher from TEA.
• Work with Region 10 and Texas Education Agency to implement Targeted Improvement Plan (TIP).
• Principal and Assistant Principal to receive coaching for teacher effectiveness.
• Support teachers in lesson plan development.
• Use data to drive instruction.
• Strategically track the progress of students.
Greenville Middle School
• Track student data more closely.
• Offer intervention classes.
• Implement STEP/PLC Protocol.
• Conduct classroom walkthroughs.
• Utilize AVID training/professional development modules.
New Horizons High School
• Focus on growth through utilization of APEX online learning
modules and in class instruction.
• Student tracking with teacher and parent input.
• Additional tutoring times and Saturday Schools offered.
Greenville High School
• Achieve a “B” or higher on state accountability.
• Increase College, Career and Military Readiness (CCMR) score to 65%.
• Tutoring times.
• Focus on classroom walkthroughs and teacher feedback.
• Implementing STEP meetings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.