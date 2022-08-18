By the time the dust had settled after a six-hour long meeting Tuesday, the Greenville ISD school board had called a bond election for $136.2 million in facility replacements and set the district's new property tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Ultimately, the fate of the referendum will be decided by Greenville voters on Nov. 8, but the bond projects approved by the school board Tuesday were replacements of the district's current LP Waters Early Childhood Center for an estimated cost of $31.1 million, and middle school for about $105.1 million.
In many ways the district's plans for the bond funds are a pared-down version of those that were presented for its $169.4 million facility improvement bond, which was rejected by voters in May.
Along with LP Waters and the middle school, the May package also included renovations to the high school ($23.6 million), construction of an agricultural science facility ($6.5 million), and improvements to the district's transportation services facility ($3.1 million).
“The two biggest priorities were the middle school and LP Waters … so we kept those,” GISD Supt. Sharon Boothe said.
In regard to Greenville Middle School and LP Waters, both campuses are 72 years old, deteriorating, and are out of compliance with current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements, Texas Education Agency (TEA) standards and updated building codes.
For the last three months, the district, together with Corgan Architects, have been conducting “visioning meetings” with the community to gather input on the proposed bond projects.
“It's been an exciting summer, and it's been a little bit of a different process than we're used to,” Corgan Vice President Lance Melton said at Tuesday's meeting. “When we do these projects, we talk to staff and students, but usually not with the community to the extent that we have here … and in the kinds of meetings like the ones we've been having, you always get good ideas.”
For LP Waters, the district’s plan is to build a new 500-student capacity early childhood center adjacent to the current campus and then demolish the current building for better parking and traffic circulation.
In addition to improving parking and traffic flow, Corgan’s case for demolishing LP Waters largely stems from safety concerns due to the building's deteriorating foundation and the close proximity of its entrance to Lee Street, which makes morning and afternoon pickup and drop-off difficult and potentially dangerous.
Despite the safety concerns in regard to the current LP Waters campus, the push by GISD and Corgan to have it torn down has not been without controversy. The building was originally Carver High School – Greenville's former all-Black high school during segregation – causing many people to express worries about the school's legacy possibly being forgotten.
“We had a lot of people who came to the (July 12) visioning meeting, who were more loyal to a school than I had ever seen and did not want to see it go,” Melton said.
In response to the feedback, Corgan's design concepts for the new LP Waters include a tribute to Carver High School in the form of a commemorative wall.
As for the middle school, GISD hopes to build a new 1,400-student capacity school on 24.5 acres of land near Hunt Regional Medical Center to the south of the hospital.
The district's plans for the middle school also include moving sixth-graders to the new campus and having the current Travis Elementary School/Sixth Grade Center (T6) switched back to being just an elementary school. That way, GISD could redistrict the elementary schools to reduce crowding on those campuses.
Also in regard to the proposed new middle school, its planned location (which nestles against existing neighborhoods to the south of Ridgecrest Road and to the west of Sayle Street) is just east of a future housing development off of Old Dallas Highway, so construction will require coordination with housing developers.
Despite the district's reasons for wanting to replace LP Waters and the middle school, many in the community have said that they still feel like $136.2 million is a lot of money to ask for right now, especially in light of the skyrocketing inflation rate being experienced by people across the country (which saw food prices increase by 13% and energy prices increase by 43.2% over the last 12 months, according to the consumer price index).
“I don't think the district should proceed with calling this election,” said Greenville resident Brooke Jones. “I don't think voters will approve of it … I think that the district should, instead, work to gain the community's trust.
“While I agree that we need facilities for our kids, I support 'Plan B,' where we bring in portables, which is more do-able,” Jones added.
Concerns over the high price tag were also shared by members of the school board. Trustee Tish Woodruff recommended taking LP Waters off of the bond and having the proposed new middle school as the sole bond project.
Trustee Roger Livingston admitted that he was “torn” on calling the election, and asked if the two projects could be separated into two referendums to be voted on individually. However, the two projects were kept bundled together.
Apart from Woodruff and Livingston, the rest of the trustees all, in-turn, gave comments in support of at least calling the election.
"I'm old enough to have graduated from Greenville Middle School when it was Greenville High School," Trustee Mike Rackley said. "When I was there 52 years ago, it was in good shape but it's now long past being of use.
"One time, when I was visiting the middle school, I was in the band hall, which was so packed that a few of the students had to stand up every time the door opened to give people room to walk in," Rackley added. "That's how crowded it is."
Similarly, GISD school board president Aletha Kruse acknowledged that while $136.2 million is a lot to ask for, that "both schools are 72 years old, and replacing them is in the interest of safety.
"It (the bond) may not pass, but we, as a board, at least need to call the election to show that we believe in it," Kruse added.
When the board voted to call the election, it passed 6-1, with Woodruff as the sole dissenting vote.
Also Tuesday night, GISD adopted its new tax rate for 2022-23. Set at $1.103 per $100 valuation, the proposed new tax rate is 1.74 cents lower (for every $100 that a property is worth) than the district's current rate, which is $1.12.
Also, even though the district's new property tax rate is a decrease compared to the previous one, many Greenville residents may still see an increase in the amount in taxes they owe due to rapidly increasing property values.
According the the Hunt County Appraisal District, the median appraised value for a home in Hunt County increased by nearly 30% between the 2020-21 fiscal year and 2021-22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.