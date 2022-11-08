10 p.m. - With 20 out of 37 polling places in Hunt County reporting for election day (in addition to the early and absentee vote totals), Greenville ISD's facility bond is now losing by an extremely slim margin, with 50.1% (3,335 out of 6,657) voting against and 49.9% voting in favor.
9 p.m. - With nine out of 37 polling places in Hunt County reporting for election day (in addition to the early and absentee vote totals), Greenville ISD's facility bond is still barely winning by 50.03% (2,972 out of 5,940).
8 p.m. - With only the absentee and early votes tallied, the Hunt County Voter Administration Office is reporting that GISD's $136.5 million bond is currently winning by an extremely narrow margin of 50.14% (2,755 out of 5,495).
If approved by voters, the district plans to use the bond funds to build a new middle school and a new early childhood center.
When GISD residents went to their polling places to vote, the exact wording on the ballot for “Greenville ISD Proposition A” was:
“The issuance of $136,500,000 of bonds for the construction, acquisition, renovation and equipment of school buildings in the district, including a new middle school and replacement of L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center, and levying of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds. This is a property tax increase.”
