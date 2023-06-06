Two weeks from now, Greenville ISD plans to officially begin gauging public opinion on the district possibly calling another election for a facility bond.
At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, GISD’s school board will have its regular meeting at a different location than normal – Greenville Middle School – and plans to listen to the input of community members on the prospect of another bond attempt after the previous two (in May and November of 2022) both failed.
The district’s most recent proposal that went before voters was valued at a total of $136.5 million, with $105.1 million to go toward building a new middle school and $31.4 million for a new early childhood center.
The two projects were identified by the district and a community advisory committee as being high priorities for replacement as both existing campuses are 73 years old, deteriorating, and are out of compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, Texas Education Agency standards and updated building codes.
While that bond ultimately failed in November, it was a narrow loss of 49.22% to 50.78% out of 8,920 votes (a difference of only 140 votes).
With such a large segment of Greenville’s voters apparently supporting the previous bond proposal, the district is considering giving it another try.
“I have been approached by community members who say they want a bond,” GISD School Board President Aletha Kruse said at an open-to-the-community “coffee talk” discussion last month. “When we have the June 20 meeting, it will be open to everyone. Everyone can come, everyone can have a say, and if the ‘yeses’ are louder than the ‘noes,’ we’ll go out for a bond, and if the ‘noes’ are louder, we won’t.”
At this point, GISD has made no official proposals for the projects that may be included in this next potential bond package. However, it was mentioned at the coffee talk that if a new middle school is included in this bond proposal, the planned location will be different than in the last two attempts.
In those two packages, the proposed location for the middle school proved to be a sticking point for voters who lived in the surrounding neighborhoods. The planned location was nestled against existing neighborhoods to the south of Ridgecrest Road and to the west of Sayle Street and just east of a new development off of Old Dallas Highway.
“We cannot put it there, because the neighborhood doesn’t want it there,” Kruse said. “So, we want to listen to whatever our constituents say … and nobody in that community voted yes for the bond, so that’s definitely a no for us.”
As for the new prospective location of the middle school and its projected price tag, GISD Supt. Sharon Boothe said that the district is currently looking at different options and plans to give more details at the upcoming meeting.
