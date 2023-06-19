Tomorrow, Greenville ISD plans to officially begin gauging public opinion on the district possibly calling another election for a facility bond.
At 5:30 p.m., GISD’s school board will have its regular meeting at a different location than normal – Greenville Middle School – and one of the items on the agenda is to listen to input from community members on the prospect of another bond attempt after the previous two (in May and November of 2022) both failed.
The district’s most recent proposal that went before voters was valued at a total of $136.5 million, with $105.1 million to go toward building a new middle school and $31.4 million for a new early childhood center.
The two projects were identified by the district and a community advisory committee as being high priorities for replacement as both existing campuses are 73 years old, deteriorating, and are out of compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, Texas Education Agency standards and updated building codes.
While that bond ultimately failed in November, it was a narrow loss of 49.22% to 50.78% out of 8,920 votes (a difference of only 140 votes).
With such a large segment of Greenville’s voters apparently supporting the previous bond proposal, the district is considering giving it another try.
“I have been approached by community members who say they want a bond,” GISD School Board President Aletha Kruse said at an open-to-the-community “coffee talk” discussion last month. “When we have the June 20 meeting, it will be open to everyone. Everyone can come, everyone can have a say, and if the ‘yeses’ are louder than the ‘noes,’ we’ll go out for a bond, and if the ‘noes’ are louder, we won’t.”
At this point, GISD has made no official proposals for the projects that may be included in this next potential bond package. However, it was mentioned at the coffee talk that if a new middle school is included in this bond proposal, the planned location will be different than in the last two attempts.
In those two packages, the proposed location for the middle school proved to be a sticking point for voters who lived in the surrounding neighborhoods. The planned location was nestled against existing neighborhoods to the south of Ridgecrest Road and to the west of Sayle Street and just east of a new development off of Old Dallas Highway.
“We cannot put it there, because the neighborhood doesn’t want it there,” Kruse said. “So, we want to listen to whatever our constituents say … and nobody in that community voted yes for the bond, so that’s definitely a no for us.”
As for the new prospective location of the middle school and its projected price tag, GISD Supt. Sharon Boothe said that the district is currently looking at different options and plans to give more details at tomorrow’s meeting.
Also planned on tomorrow’s agenda – and related to population growth and the housing market within the City of Greenville – is a presentation of an updated demographics report by research firm Zonda Education.
In last year’s report, some of the data presented by Zonda included the following.
According to U.S. Census data, 10,096 people younger than age 18 were living within the Greenville Independent School District in 2021. Meanwhile, GISD had an enrollment of 5,326 students (which includes some students aged 18 and older and none younger than 3).
Zonda’s report also indicated that 869 school-aged children living in the area were attending school in other open enrollment public school districts at the beginning of last school year. The top three locations for “transfers out” of GISD last year were identified as Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy with 411 students (the total includes the charter school’s campuses in Greenville, Royse City and Fate), Boles ISD with 97 students, and Caddo Mills ISD with 82.
Though not included in Zonda’s study, Greenville Christian School confirmed that, last year, they had about 150 students with Greenville addresses enrolled.
As for numbers on families who were homeschooling in Greenville last year, the de-centralized nature of homeschooling made it difficult for the Herald-Banner to get an accurate number.
Meanwhile, as of fall 2021, Greenville ISD had a total of 90 “transfers in,” or students who lived outside of the district. Twelve of the transfers were residents of Campbell, while the other 78 were from outside of Hunt County, according to the report.
Another focus of Zonda’s study was a breakdown of Greenville’s housing market.
In 2021, nearly 1,200 homes were sold in Greenville, almost 250 of which were new homes, according to the study. Zonda also predicted that within five years, 250-400 homes would be built in Greenville each year, seeing as the city had about 20 subdivisions in which active building was taking place at the time of the study.
The growing demand for homes in Greenville was also reflected in increases in the average selling prices for both re-sold and new homes.
Over the 11 years between 2010 and 2021, the average selling price for an existing home skyrocketed by more than 80%, from $114,543 to $206,335. Over that same period of time, the average selling price of a new home rose by nearly 53.5%, from $147,351 to $226,045.
The GISD demographics study for last year can be seen in its entirety at https://bit.ly/3Lu5q1I.
