This month, the Greenville ISD School Board plans to vote on whether or not to call a November bond election to build two new campuses, a middle school and an early childhood center.
With an estimated total cost of $136.2 million, the proposed projects would replace the current Greenville Middle School and LP Waters Early Childhood Center – both of which are 72 years old, deteriorating, and out of compliance with current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements, Texas Education Agency (TEA) standards and updated building codes.
At the district's third community “visioning meeting” Tuesday, staff with Corgan Architects (the firm contracted with GISD to design the projects) outlined several design concepts and options for the two buildings.
For LP Waters, the proposal is to build a new 500-student capacity early childhood center adjacent to the current campus and then demolish the current building for better parking and traffic circulation.
In addition to improving parking and traffic flow, the cases made by Corgan for the existing LP Waters' demolition largely dealt with safety, due to the building's deteriorating foundation and the close proximity of its entrance to Lee Street, which make morning and afternoon pickup and drop-off difficult and potentially dangerous.
In the case of the middle school, the presented plans have a new 1,400-student capacity school on 24.5 acres of land near Hunt Regional Medical Center to the south of the hospital.
The plans proposed by GISD and Corgan for the middle school also include moving sixth-graders to the new campus and having the current Travis Elementary School/Sixth Grade Center (T6) switched back to being just an elementary school. That way, GISD could redistrict the elementary schools to reduce crowding on those campuses.
Also in regard to the proposed new middle school, its planned location (which nestles against existing neighborhoods to the south of Ridgecrest Road and to the west of Sayle Street) is just east of a future housing development off of Old Dallas Highway, which will require coordination with housing developers.
“We've spoken with the residential developer, and they will be putting in the infrastructure, which should be done long before we're ready to build the school,” said GISD Supt. Sharon Boothe.
Also at the meeting, Corgan reitterated the following recommended the following general design priorities or concepts for the two campuses.
LP Waters
• Safe and Secure: Physical and emotional safety are prerequisites of a successful design.
• Play and Exploration: Intentional places for multiple types of play enhances the learning environment.
• Natural Light: All instructional spaces should have daylight, preferably direct to the exterior, while minimizing glare and direct heat gain.
• Connection to Outdoors: Outdoor learning and gathering spaces are valued but need to be clearly defined and secure.
• Appropriate Scale: Consideration for the perspective of young children should lead to an appropriate scale that relates to home.
• Accessibility: Indoor and outdoor spaces should be designed for all physical abilities and developmental needs.
Middle School
• Daylight: All instructional spaces should have daylight, preferably direct to the exterior, while minimizing glare and direct heat gain.
• Separation of Grade Levels: Each grade level (6-8) to have “house” concept.
• Open but Secure: Allow students and teachers to connect beyond the classroom, within secure academic clusters.
• Outdoor Experience: Outdoor learning and gathering spaces are valued but need to be clearly defined and secure.
• Clarity of Circulation: Circulation paths should be clear, straight, wide, and easy to supervise.
• Emphasis on CTE Programs: New middle school building to be able adapt and grow with possible expansion of future district CTE programs.
