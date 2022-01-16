After three months of looking over and discussing Greenville ISD’s facility needs, the district’s Citizens Advisory Committee plans to make its recommendations to the school board Tuesday.
Those recommendations may be used by board members as they consider whether to call a bond election that could range between $136.5 million and $170 million.
Since October, the committee, made up of a diverse group of Greenville residents (including school employees, realtors, attorneys, bankers, Chamber of Commerce staff and local business owners) has been meeting in an attempt to craft a set of recommendations on facility improvements.
The committee has looked at potential costs of upgrades and considered three different bond scenarios: one for $136.5 million, another for $160 million and one at $170 million.
Earlier this month, an opinion research firm, Baselice & Associates, conducted a survey of registered voters in Greenville to gauge public support for bonds of various amounts.
In the survey, the proposed bond amounts were $98 million, $130 million, and $163 million. Survey-takers were asked to state whether they were likely to vote for or against the bond amounts.
The survey first asked registered voters if they would support the $130 million bond for improvements to GISD’s facilities. Those who said that they were against the $130 million bond were asked it they’d support a $98 million one, and those who said they would likely vote in favor of the $130 million bond were asked if they’d support one valued even higher, at $163 million.
Survey takers were then asked the same round of questions again, but with an estimated tax impact included in each option. The estimated tax impacts for the bonds were listed in the survey as no increase to the property tax rate for the $98 million bond, an increase of about 5 cents per $100 valuation for the $130 million bond, and an increase of about 10 cents per $100 valuation for the $163 million bond.
The results to the questions that did not mention a tax impact were reported as:
• 48 percent for, 45 percent against and 7 percent unsure for the $130 million bond;
• 49 percent for, 43 percent against and 8 percent unsure (of those who were against the $130 million bond) for the $98 million bond; and
• 51 percent against, 36 percent for and 13 percent unsure (of those who were for the $130 million bond) for the $163 million bond.
Then, the results for the same questions, but with an estimated tax impact trended downward in regard to support for the higher-priced bonds:
• 54 percent against, 41 percent for and 6 percent unsure for the $130 million bond;
• 69 percent for, 27 percent against and 5 percent unsure (of those who were against the $130 million bond) for the $98 million bond; and
• 68 percent against, 24 percent for and 8 percent unsure (of those who were for the $130 million bond) for the $163 million bond.
At their previous meetings, the advisory committee identified the following facility improvements as the most pressing:
• Building a new 1,400-student-capacity middle school;
• Replacing the building for L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center;
• Improvements to Transportation Center offices and drivers facilities;
• Converting Travis Elementary School/Sixth Grade Center to strictly an elementary school after sixth-graders are moved to a new middle school;
• Building an FFA barn;
• Making renovations and additions to the high school.
While the bonds mentioned in the survey were valued at $98 million, $130 million, and $163 million, the bond scenarios looked at by the committee, at their Jan. 4 meeting, were estimated at $136.5 million, $160 million, $170 million.
The projects listed under the $170 million bond scenario were:
• $105.1 million to building a new middle school;
• $31.1 million to replace L.P. Waters;
• $23.6 million for renovations/additions to the high school;
• $6.5 million to build an FFA barn;
• $3.1 million for improvements to the transportation center;
Meanwhile, the $160 million and $136.5 million bond scenarios omit some of the lower priority projects. Those listed under the $160 million scenario excluded the FFA barn and further improvements to the transportation center, and the $136.5 million bond consisted of only the new middle school and the replacement of L.P. Waters.
In the $170 million bond scenario, to pay off the debt within 30 years the proposed increase to the I&S (interest and sinking fund) property tax rate is 11.15 cents, for a total of 35 cents per $100 valuation.
In the $160 million scenario, the proposed increase to the I&S property tax rate is 9.65 cents, for a total of 33.5 cents per $100 valuation.
Finally, in the $136.5 million option, the proposed increase to the I&S property tax rate is 6 cents, for a total of 29.85 cents per $100 valuation.
The next school board meeting is planned to start at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Wesley Martin Administration Building, at 4004 Moulton St. in Greenville.
