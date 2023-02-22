Trustees on the Greenville ISD school board requested additional data on students and teachers as they reviewed the district’s Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) Tuesday.
Back in August, Greenville ISD received its accountability assessment from the Texas Education Agency (TEA), which came out to an overall score of 76% for a “C” rating. While the TAPR uses data from the August accountability report, it includes more demographical information on both staff and students. Both the accountability rating and the TAPR are based on data from the 2021-22 school year.
One of the main points of concern that was raised by trustees at their meeting Tuesday was how much students and teachers appear to be struggling in math as they work to regain ground that was lost during COVID.
For example, according to TEA, about 37% of GISD’s total fifth-grade population at least met grade level on the STAAR math test last school year. For comparison, back in 2018-19 (the last “pre-COVID” year), about 45% of GISD’s total fifth-grade population at least met grade level on the STAAR math test. Therefore, GISD’s rating in fifth-grade math in 2021-22 was still almost 18% lower than in was in 2018-19.
The 2022-23 numbers are, however, about a 76% improvement compared to 2020-21, when the percentage of GISD’s fifth graders who met grade level on the STAAR math test was only 21%.
At Tuesday’s meeting, GISD school board President Aletha Kruse asked the district’s Executive Director of School Improvement, Stephanie Hensley, and Supt. Sharon Boothe if there could be any correlation between teachers’ average level of experience in math versus the average level of experience of teachers of other subjects.
“Math and science were still lagging really far behind (in 2021-22), and I’m just curious what you think the reason is for that, and I also wanted to ask if there is a correlation with that data to the teachers that are in those positions,” Kruse said. “So, do we have all new teachers teaching mathematics? Do we have more (substitute) teachers teaching mathematics? … Is there a connection with that specifically?”
In response, Supt. Boothe said that GISD’s assessment and accountability team would work on gathering data on the experience of GISD’s math teachers and provide it to the board.
While the TAPR doesn’t break down teacher data based on subject, it does show the percentages of teachers of different experience levels. According to the TAPR, the percentage of GISD’s teachers who are in their first year in the profession is significantly higher than the state’s overall percentage of first-year teachers.
The data shown on teacher experience in 2021-22 is as follows:
• First Year Teachers: 26.2% (versus the state percentage of 7.9%)
• Teachers with 1-5 Years of Experience: 30.3% (versus the state percentage of 26.7%)
• Teachers with 6-10 Years of Experience: 14.7% (versus the state percentage of 20.6%)
• Teachers with 11-20 Years of Experience: 16.3% (versus the state percentage of 28.6%)
• Teachers with 21-30 Years of Experience: 9.3% (versus the state percentage of 13.2)
• Teachers with 30 Years of Experience or More: 3.3% (versus the state percentage of 2.9%)
The school board’s concerns over teacher retention have been a recurring theme in many of its discussions this year.
In January, the trustees amended the school calendar for 2023-24 to include regularly occurring “teacher planning/student holidays” in an effort to give teachers more time to coordinate with each other and plan their lessons. The calendar that was approved has students off on Fridays every two to three weeks.
Also on the matter of improving teacher retention, the district began the application process for TEA’s Texas Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) Tuesday, which is a state program that rewards high-performing teachers with thousands of dollars in extra cash.
The process from applying to data collecting to approval to awarding of the funds is expected to take three school years.
